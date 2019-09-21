Slade Berryman threw three touchdown passes to lead Colbert County (5-0, 3-0) to a 36-6 win over Hatton (1-3, 0-3) on Friday.
Colbert County started off the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run from Ethan Smith, which the Indians followed up with a safety. Berryman found Marcus Hampton open for a 32-yard touchdown pass, Smith ran in from 35 yards out and Berryman found Chris Hood and Tee Carter for touchdown passes of 15 and 10 yards, respectively.
Jaxon Mitchell scored for Hatton with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Overall, the Indians gained 348 total yards of offense to Hatton’s 201. Colbert County finished the game going 11 for 15 passing with 241 yards and rushed 23 times for 107 yards.
-
Mars Hill 66, Cherokee 18
Peyton Higgins and Sam Gooch each went for 112 yards rushing and two touchdowns as the Panthers (4-0, 3-0) rolled over Cherokee (0-4, 0-2).
Tyler House returned a kickoff 63 yards for a touchdown for the first score of the game. Griffin Hanson found Justus McDaniel for a 58 yard-touchdown and Peyton Higgins ran for a 67-yard touchdown.
Hanson threw two more touchdown passes to Walker White and Hunter Bridges for touchdowns of 62 and 33 yards.
Higgins scored again on 45 yard run, Jay Grant ran in from 33 yards out and Sam Gooch had two touchdown runs from 64 and 48 yards out.
The Panthers ran for 370 yards and threw for 144 yards.
--
Addison 26, Sheffield 6
ADDISON – Sheffield had its chances against last year’s Class 2A, Region 7 champ, but a trio of touchdowns and onside kicks in the second half proved too much to overcome.
Addison (3-2, 1-1) led 6-0 after a back-and-forth first half. The home Bulldogs then scored 3 touchdowns and played keep away with 3 consecutive onside kicks to pull away 24-0.
The only score for Sheffield (3-2, 2-1) came on a 47-yard td pass from Khori Bowling to Devin Doss with 4 minutes remaining.
--
Waterloo 47, Phillips 12
BEAR CREEK — Junior Summerhill exploded for 212 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns to lead Waterloo to a Class 1A, Region 8 win over Phillips.
The 6-foot-1, 187-pound senior carried it 19 times and scored on runs of 31, 11, 31, 5 and 35 yards as the Cougar offense topped 40 points for the fourth time this season.
Waterloo (4-1, 3-0) led 13-0 at halftime, before exploding for a 28-point third quarter. Richard Parrish scored on a 27-yard run and scooped up a fumble and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown.
Phillips’ first score came on the final play of the third quarter when Ken Edwards ran it in from 4 yards out to make it 41-6. Edwards later hooked up with Hunter Lanford on a 51-yard TD pass.
Summerhill has 749 total rushing yards, or 149.8 yards per game, and 12 touchdowns on the season.
Parrish had 9 rushes for 98 yards.
--
Tanner 39, Tharptown 3
TANNER — The Rattlers pounded out 20 points in the first quarter and Tharptown never recovered, falling on the road in Class 2A, Region 7 action.
Eighth-grader Elinneaus Orr scored on touchdown runs of 40 and 80 yards for Tanner (1-4, 1-1), while Evan Fuqua added TD runs of 5 and 12 yards.
DeShaun McNabb and Macarius Jones connected for touchdowns of 30 and 65 yards.
The lone score for Tharptown (1-3, 0-3) came on a 37-yard field goal by Yovani Gomez with 11:53 remaining in the fourth quarter.
--
Phil Campbell 48, Vina 0
VINA — Phil Campbell rode a four-touchdown night from junior Austen Baker to a lopsided road win over Vina.
Phil Campbell (2-2) led 35-0 at halftime en route to its first shutout win since blanking Tharptown 20-0 in 2016.
Trey Leindecker scored on a 23-yard run and Baker carried it from 9 yards out in the first quarter.
Luke Barnwell tossed touchdowns of 14 and 15 yards to Baker, and a 16-yarder to Ridge Raper in the second quarter.
Raper found Baker on a 42-yard TD strike in the third, and Eli Jackson closed it with a 51-yard touchdown pass to freshman Sage Raper in the fourth.
Phil Campbell tallied 389 total yards, behind Baker’s 100 yards receiving.
Vina (2-3) was held to 27 yards.
--
Hackleburg 46, Shoals Christian 13
HACKLEBURG — Hackleburg spotted Shoals Christian an early lead, but Ethan Heggy ran for 198 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers picked up their first win.
Zailyan Fuqua returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown to give the Flame (0-4, 0-2) an early 6-0 lead.
Hackleburg (1-4, 1-2) took control from there. Heggy scored on runs of 5 and 29 yards, and Caden Jones threw a 4-yard TD pass to Noah McCarley and took a 22-6 halftime lead.
Heggy scored on runs of 4 and 25 yards in the second half and Jones found Josh Cooper with a 26-yard TD pass. Jones finished 12 of 26 for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
Carter Mack scored on a 15-yard pass from Jaylen Akin for Shoals Christian’s other touchdown.
--
Falkville 21, R.A.Hubbard 0
FALKVILLE — Both teams had miscues, but the R.A. Hubbard Chiefs had more and more costly ones.
The Chiefs turned the ball over five times and Falkville took full advantage, scoring three first-half touchdowns, two off turnovers, and holding off the Chiefs in the second half for the win.
Falkville scored a touchdown in its second possession when Peyton Sallee connected with Mikell Philyaw for a 36-yard score. Sallee also hit Curtis Jones for another score and ran in a touchdown in the first half to cap a three-touchdown game.
