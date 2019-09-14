VINA — Vina (2-2, 2-0) blew out Cherokee (0-2, 0-1) 58-18 in a game that was decided by halftime Friday night for its second win in a row.
The Red Devils lead 50-0 at halftime and put in its second string in the second half.
Jackson Landers was everywhere on Friday night for the Red Devils. He scored on touchdown runs of 34 and 51 yards, threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Braden Moomaw, and added a 64-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Malachi Fletcher ran in the end zone from 34 yards out. Connor Davidson scored on a 34-yard interception return.
Isaac Shelton scored on a 2-yard run and added a 2-point conversion. Malik Fletcher added another 2-point conversion.
Mars Hill 70, Phillips 14
Mars Hill (3-0, 2-0) used a strong rushing attack to defeat Phillips (0-4, 0-2).
The Panthers gained 362 rushing yards, 513 yards of total offense and scored on three of its first four possessions in the first quarter.
Mars Hill also returned a punt and an interception for touchdowns in the first quarter.
Mars Hill led 63-14 at halftime.
Quarterback Griffin Hanson led the way with 159 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns. He also went 6 for 11 for 151 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception.
Aiden Kennedy rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown. Walker White added 3 touchdowns.
Waterloo 50, Hackleburg 20
WATERLOO — Waterloo reached 50 points for the second week in a row and knocked off Hackleburg to remain unbeaten in Class 1A, Region 8.
Junior Summerhill ran for 199 yards on 13 carries and 3 touchdowns for Waterloo (3-1, 3-0). The senior scored on runs of 9, 24 and 75 yards. Richard Parrish had 10 rushes for 61 yards and touchdowns of 5 and 13 yards. Campbell Parker hooked up with Gavin Scott on touchdowns of 13 and 42 yards.
Caden Jones had a 3-yard touchdown run for Hackleburg (0-4, 0-2), along with TD passes of 1 yard to Ethan Heggy and 54 yards to Daniel Cooper.
Clements 44, Phil Campbell 27
PHIL CAMPBELL — Phil Campbell had no answer for Clements’ Jarraice Pryor. The senior rushed 28 times for 272 yards and four scores, including a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to put the game out of reach for the Colts.
Following a 37-yard touchdown by Phil Campbell’s Trey Leindecker that cut the lead to 32-27 with 8:24 remaining, Pryor had scoring runs of 18 and 31 to secure the win.
Phil Campbell took its only lead after scoring on the opening possession. A 10-yard touchdown run by Leindecker gave the Bobcats a 7-0 lead with 10:05 remaining in the first quarter.
Clements responded with 20 unanswered points, beginning with Ian Ezell returning the ensuing kickoff 81 yards for a score. A 67-yard touchdown on the Colts’ next possession gave Clements a 12-7 lead before a 12-yard run by Hayden Graves made the score 20-7 with 7:27 left in the second quarter.
Leindecker found the end zone from 55 yards out to make the score 20-14 at the half.
The two teams traded scores in the third quarter. Clements extended the lead with a 2-yard touchdown pass before Phil Campbell’s Luke Barnwell found Leindecker for a 60-yard catch-and-run to make the score 26-20 heading into the final period.
Pryor and Leindecker traded touchdowns early in the fourth before the Colts began to pull away. Leindecker also finished with impressive numbers for the Bobcats. The junior rushed 11 times for 122 yards and three touchdowns. He added 6 catches for 72 yards and another score.
Colbert County 55, Tharptown 0
LEIGHTON — Slade Berryman threw 3 touchdown passes in the second quarter to snap a scoreless tie, and Colbert County cruised past Tharptown.
The Indians (4-0, 2-0) added 27 points in the third quarter to pull away.
Scoreless heading to the second quarter, Berryman threw a 31-yard TD pass to Chris Hood and added TD passes of 41 and 36 yards to Jaylen Butler.
In the third quarter, Ethan Smith scored on runs of 55 and 30 yards, while Tee Carter returned a punt 55 yards and Demetrious Jones added a 15-yard run.
Grant Uhlman's 45-yard interception return for a touchdown closed it out in the fourth quarter.
