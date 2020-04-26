Chris Krieger acknowledges there have been “ups and downs” during his time on the Rogers boys basketball coaching staff.
But sometimes things don’t go your way, and the 2019-20 season featured a handful of challenges and some bad luck that made things especially tough.
Krieger will not return as the head coach next year, ending a nine-year run as the head coach that followed 10 years as an assistant.
“We stayed in games, we stayed in games, and just had things go bad against us,” Krieger said of this past season. “Just couldn’t get anything going our way, it seemed like.”
Krieger noted Rogers lost several good players the last two years and this year returned only two players with significant varsity experience – Chandler Farris and Jake Wallace. Both missed time early in the year with injuries.
Krieger’s teams won 82 games over the last nine years, but Rogers failed to reach a double-digit win total for the first time since 2017.
The Pirates competed well early in the must-win area tournament semifinal against Deshler but couldn’t sustain it for the whole game and their season ended with a 68-53 loss. It was only the fifth time all year the Pirates reached 50 points.
“We were pretty good defensively,” Krieger said of this year’s team. “We just really, really struggled scoring the basketball.”
Krieger said he’s proud that in seven of his nine years as head coach the Pirates reached at least the semifinals of the county tournament. They were runner-up to Brooks in the 2018 county tournament, which he said was the team’s first appearance in a county final since 1967 or 1968.
“We had some good years, a lot of good memories,” he said.
Krieger plans to remain a physical education teacher at Rogers next year but isn’t sure what his coaching future might be on the varsity level.
“I’m probably one of the most competitive people you’ll ever meet,” he said.
Though the travel ball season is on hiatus due to the coronavirus, Krieger will continue coaching in the All Alabama Roadrunners girls basketball program affiliated with Under Armour.
Krieger’s daughter, Madie, is a star player on the Rogers girls basketball team. As the boys basketball coach, Krieger had to miss the fourth quarter of most of her games, and some nights he missed her game completely with the boys and girls teams playing at different schools.
“I definitely look forward to get being able to watch her play more,” he said. “ … She’s got two years left and they go by fast.”
