Connor Smith and Juvonne Shanes went to fellow senior Luke McIntyre’s house around New Year’s and got a mid-season pep talk from McIntyre’s father, Mark.
The Lauderdale County Tigers had just gone 1-2 at the Bracy Invitational and were 9-6 overall. Mark McIntyre had coached the boys in travel ball.
“He was real with us,” Smith said. “ … We all sat down and we just talked a lot. Just talked about what was going on. It was kind of like a reality check. He said look, guys, you’ve got 10 or 12 games left. And you all have got an opportunity to make it far. How do you all want to do it?”
Smith isn’t exactly sure what changed, but the results sure did. Lauderdale County won 17 of its next 18 games and advanced to the Class 3A state championship game.
For his quality play throughout the season and outstanding work in the Northwest Regional, Smith is the TimesDaily’s Class 1A-3A boys basketball player of the year.
Lauderdale County’s only loss between that meeting and the postseason was the county championship against Brooks, and the Tigers entered the regional 23-7.
They beat Winfield and New Hope by double digits to advance to Birmingham, with Smith pouring in 31 points against Winfield and 20 against New Hope.
“I remember walking into the locker room (after interviews) and everybody showered me with water and stuff,” Smith said with a smile. “It was good for the team considering last year we kind of fell short of our goal. So, I felt like we owed it to the community to get back where we needed to be.”
LCHS crushed Hale County 63-41 in the state semis before falling in the final to Pike County 59-45 – the Tigers' first appearance in that round in 14 years.
“It’s an honor to just make it that far,” Smith said. “I don’t know how many teams are in 3A, but they’d all have liked to play (in that game). And it’s good for the (teammates) below us, too. They made it that far and they’ve got the experience now.”
Smith, who wants to study accounting, hopes to play college basketball next year but is still waiting to see what opportunities he might have. He was set to compete in the discus and 4x100 relay for the track team, but spring sports were called off due to the coronavirus.
But he got to represent his school and community through two state tournament appearances and other successes.
“It’s been great because we’re just kind of a little hole in the wall. Lauderdale County, we’re not big at all. It’s good to put us on the map,” he said.
“I’m grateful to have the teammates and coaches that I had.”
--
Coach of the Year: Lauderdale County's Mark Newton
Lauderdale County’s players weren’t satisfied with their first semester of games and asked to be pushed harder.
“They knew they had better basketball in them,” coach Mark Newton said.
For his work leading the Tigers to their best finish since 2007, Newton is the TimesDaily’s Class 1A-3A boys basketball coach of the year.
Newton and his staff had no problem pushing the Tigers harder, charting times in practice when a player didn’t match up properly in the press or when he let his man go right by him.
“If you got a check, you ran,” Newton said. “Guys respond to running and sitting on the bench.”
Lauderdale County made quick improvement, losing only twice more all season – to eventual 4A semifinalist Brooks in the county championship and once to Pike County in the Class 3A state title game.
Not every team is ready for the high-pressure atmosphere of the state tournament, but the Tigers lost in the state semifinals two years ago.
“I think the guys – and me as well – were kind of able to handle it better (this time),” Newton said.
Newton is stepping down as Lauderdale County’s head coach after 12 years in charge, and he leaves after a fulfilling year.
“It’s just a lot of family atmosphere. They’re real close. We get along real well,” he said, noting there was no jealousy or excess drama among players. “Their whole goal was to win the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.