Tears of sadness should not follow state tournament wins. But Thursday, March 12, within hours of a 58-33 win over Oneida in Tennessee’s Class A state quarterfinals, members of the Loretto girls basketball team cried in a hotel room.
The state tournament had been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Loretto had to go home.
As of this writing, the TSSAA still hopes to finish the state tournament in May. The girls basketball team – as well as the school’s boys team – will have to simply wait.
But whether or not Loretto has played its last game of the year, Karly Weathers has continued to raise her game and elevate her teammates. For that, she repeats as the TimesDaily’s Class 1A-3A girls basketball player of the year.
A 5-11 sophomore guard, Weathers was motivated after last year’s loss to Gibson County in the Class A state final to work on her mid-range shot and be the leader her team needed in the biggest moments.
“Bouncing back off of last year was very difficult. Being one of the leaders of the team it was really hard to experience all that,” she said. “So, coming into this season I wanted to make sure that I kind of just gathered my teammates together and made sure I was doing my part.
“I wanted to take care of business on the floor and make this season even better than last season.”
Loretto (30-3) has won its last 15 games and is set for a rematch with Gibson County in the semifinals if the tournament resumes. Weathers acknowledged this season has felt even more successful than last year.
Weathers’ mother, Kelli, was a standout basketball player at Belmont and says her daughter’s work ethic comes from a perfectionist personality.
“We encouraged her to play volleyball and encouraged her for it to be her fun sport, just her time away from basketball,” Kelli Weathers said. “(Later on) I said ‘Now remember, this is your fun sport’ and she said ‘I know it’s supposed to be, but I want to be the best.’”
Karly Weathers said as her Christian faith developed in middle school she shifted from wanting to score the most points to wanting to lift others up around her.
“My biggest thing about me is my faith,” Karly Weathers said. “If Christ has given me the ability to do something – whether it be he’s given me the ability to be the best in my math class or be the best on the floor – every time I step on the floor, I’m doing things to glorify him.”
She’s still the leading scorer many nights, but she points to teammates’ successes – like Madelinn Tidwell’s first 3-pointer after recovering from injury or Kensey Weathers being named TimesDaily Classic MVP – as season highlights.
Karly has a younger sister named Ally she loves to see succeed. When Karly’s teammates do well, “it feels about the same.”
Weathers has offers from several Division I colleges, and she enjoys having conversations with her coaches about basketball as well as her family and personal life.
For now, Weathers will continue working and getting ready for her next game – whenever that is.
“I cannot control what’s happening with this virus and things, but I can control how I develop as a player,” she said.
Coach of the Year: Lauderdale County’s Brant Llewellyn
The historical standard is so high at Lauderdale County it’s tough for even an excellent season to stand out. But even after 13 state championships, no one in Rogersville will shrug at a season that falls two wins short.
For his work in guiding the Tigers to the Class 3A state semifinals in what amounted to the second year in a two-year rebuilding process, Brant Llewellyn is the TimesDaily’s Class 1A-3A girls basketball coach of the year.
“You love seeing players improve and grow up,” Llewellyn said.
Freshman post Ruthie Smith contributed “above and beyond” what she did as an eighth-grader and became a first-team all-state player. Hannah Tate was always in the right place. Ryleigh Putman played great defense. Sydney Maner and Larson Belew had good seasons. And on and on.
LCHS won the Class 3A Northwest Regional and lost to T.R. Miller in the state semifinals. But the Tigers made sure they got back to Birmingham and appear poised to have another good year next winter.
“It was a really satisfying year, to be honest with you,” Llewellyn said.
For Llewellyn, satisfaction came from seeing his players confidence grow and cohesion build at an early-season tournament at Sand Rock, where the Tigers beat the host as well as reigning 1A state champ Spring Garden.
This team got to Birmingham when – unlike many LCHS teams of the past – that was not necessarily a widespread expectation.
Many of the current Tigers are second-generation players and are experiencing success with LCHS basketball the way their moms or dads did.
“I’m just as proud of this team as any team I’ve ever had, including the ones that won a state championship,” Llewellyn said.
