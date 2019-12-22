With Ted Borden about to try a 42-yard, last-second field goal in Florence’s first round playoff game against Mountain Brook at Braly Stadium, senior Dee Beckwith looked Borden in the eyes and told him to just breathe and relax.
“You got it,” said Beckwith, who scored all three of Florence’s touchdowns that night.
Borden nailed the kick, clinching Florence’s first playoff win in five years.
“Ted is actually one of my best friends in class, at school, and outside of school actually, so I had a whole bunch of faith in him,” Beckwith said last week.
For his work as a passer, rusher, receiver and team leader, Beckwith is the TimesDaily’s Class 4A-7A football player of the year.
Beckwith and other players of the year in various sports will be honored at a TimesDaily awards banquet in June.
“We came together as a whole and we played more for each other, and we had a couple young guys step up,” Beckwith said. “I’m happy that I was a leader, and I’m also happy that I wasn’t the only leader on the field.
“That helped us out a lot and it helped us go further.”
And while he is right to acknowledge the leadership of teammates such as Preston Hardin and Elijah Hartnett, Beckwith was uniquely valuable to the 2019 Falcons.
Beckwith rushed for 1,055 yards, passed for 589 and had 526 receiving yards. He totaled 27 touchdowns. After Beckwith’s three-touchdown night in the win over Mountain Brook, coach Will Hester said “There’s an S on that chest somewhere.”
He nearly led Florence to an upset of Thompson, the team that whipped the Falcons in a 2018 first round game but escaped in this year’s second round, 38-31. It was the closest game Thompson played all year on the way to the 7A state title.
“Literally everyone around us, even some people from our city and there in Birmingham, they figured we didn’t belong there (based) on last year, how it was just a blowout game,” Beckwith said. “But this year it was just a dogfight we didn’t win. We felt like we belonged there and we felt like we had the chance to beat them.”
Beckwith’s recruitment picked up dramatically last summer and he has narrowed his college choices to three schools — Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee. Florida and Tennessee have also offered him a chance to play basketball.
Beckwith said his interest in the three is about even for now and he expects to decide around the February signing day. Florida sees him as a tight end, Kentucky as a receiver and Tennessee is leaving that open for now.
Regardless of where he goes, Beckwith will appreciate what he and the other Falcons accomplished.
“It’s actually a great feeling because now, on down the road I can look back and see we did this. Class of ’20 did this. Class of ’21 did this and they helped us out. I know I can always come back and look and say we made it to the second round and we almost beat one of the best teams in Alabama.”
--
Coach of the Year: Hamilton's Rodney Stidham
Rodney Stidham had already coached ten Hamilton teams to the playoffs before 2019, so he knows what a playoff team looks like. His preseason optimism about the 2019 squad was more than wishful thinking.
Stidham’s Aggies justified his faith in them with the team’s winningest season since 2013 and first playoff bid since 2015. For his work in getting the Aggies to take care of small details and set themselves up for success, Stidham is the TimesDaily’s 4A-7A football coach of the year.
A 1986 Hamilton graduate whose wife and daughters are also alumni, Stidham has been head coach at Hamilton for 15 years. He appreciates his assistants for all the work they do as well.
Stidham said eight to ten upperclassmen took initiative to mentor younger teammates and make sure everyone helped take care of tasks like cleaning up the team’s space.
“A lot of times you get lucky, but a lot of times you can make that luck happen for you,” Stidham said.
