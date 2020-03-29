Going into his senior basketball season, Muscle Shoals’ Mikey McIntosh thought about the importance of leading his team by establishing a level of confidence.
The Trojans lost talented guard Mark Sears to transfer and McIntosh was called upon to lead the team along with fellow seniors Ty Smith and Nick Griffith.
Muscle Shoals (21-8) lost in the 6A Northwest Regional semifinals to Bessemer City, but after a stellar season in which McIntosh averaged 19.7 points and grabbed 7.6 rebounds per game, he is the TimesDaily Class 4A-7A Player of the Year.
“I feel like I’m blessed,” McIntosh said. “My team worked hard, and for me to be at this stage, it took just more than me, it took me and my coaches, too, so I’m really proud of this opportunity.”
Ending the season with a loss isn’t what McIntosh had in mind for his senior season.
In his mind, however it doesn’t take away from what his team accomplished.
“I’m not going to say I was satisfied (with the ending),” McIntosh said. “(But) the brotherhood we built, I’m really happy with it.”
The biggest thing McIntosh wanted to focus on this season was spreading positivity, so everyone on the team could approach each game with the right mindset, knowing they can win.
“For me, it was more, (just) let the guys know that we could do it,” McIntosh said. “Keep the younger guys up. It takes a team with confidence to win, so you have to make sure you have everybody on board.”
McIntosh, like Smith and Griffith, also plays football. He’s signed with Hutchinson Community College in Kansas to play next season.
McIntosh and head coach Neal Barker both said each year it takes a few games for the football players to knock the rust off and adapt to basketball season with the rest of the team.
“It was kind of tough (and) it played a part, but we all knew what we needed to do,” McIntosh said.
McIntosh, Smith and Griffith were part of a program that finished with 20-plus wins three years in a row and reached the state semifinals in 2019.
Of all the wins, the big performances — he scored 32 in the Class 6A Area 15 semifinal game against Athens — what McIntosh is most proud of is the work he and his team did to help elevate Muscle Shoals as a basketball program.
“It’s a lot of sacrifice, a lot of things people had to give up,” McIntosh. “A lot of hard work that goes into it. So I’m proud. I’m proud of my team.”
--
Coach of the Year: Brooks’ Brian Wright
Brooks basketball head coach Brian Wright has repeatedly said he's only just a small part of the success the Lions have had this season.
He’s quick to give credit to his assistant coaches, including Rusty Murks, Dylan Bunnell and Jordan Smith. As a whole, however, Wright, his staff and players led a Brooks team to their first state playoffs appearance since 2002. The Lions allowed just 41.8 points per game before falling in the Class 4A semifinals to Williamson.
“I think our seniors deserve a lot of credit. They were kind of the heart and soul of our team,” Wright said. “Also our younger guys showed great work ethic and willingness to find a role, excel in what they did.”
A highlight for the Lions this season came in the battles they had against West Limestone, culminating with an overtime win over the Wildcats in the 4A Northwest Regional championship game.
Wright said both teams play a similar style and are almost “a mirror image” of each other. Beating West Limestone was especially sweet for this Brooks team, as the Lions fell to the Wildcats in the same game in 2019.
“It was almost like getting over a hump,” Wright said. “Just relief really. They were really zoned in and focused on the task at hand and did a great job.”
Looking at the season as a whole, Wright said he thought the chemistry in the locker room improved as the season went on. He pointed to the work ethic of sophomores Knute Wood and Kyler Murks that stood out, not only to the coaches but to the team's four seniors as well.
And again, he bragged on the efforts of Rusty Murks, Bunnell and Smith, calling the whole staff a “blessing.”
