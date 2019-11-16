RED BAY - Red Bay's defense turned in a dominant outing in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday night, and as a result the Tigers took down Sulligent 43-6 to set up a showdown with top-ranked and defending state champ Fyffe in the process.
Jalen Vinson ran for 80 yards and three touchdowns, and Colin humphres added 33 yards and two scores for the Tigers (12-0), who travel to Fyffe (12-0) for a quarterfinal matchup Friday.
Red Bay held Sulligent to nine first downs, 143 total yards and intercepted two passes in the win.
Humphres scored on runs of 6 and 8 yards in the first half and added both 2-point conversion runs as the Tigers took a 16-0 lead.
Vinson did all his damage in the third quarter, scoring on runs of 2, 1 and 10 yards as the lead went to 36-0.
Blake Nix closed Red Bay's scoring with a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter before Sulligent got its only touchdown.
Red Bay finished with 249 rushing yards, including 107 by Hunter King on 16 carries. Vinson threw for 136 yards.
--
Class 1A: Spring Garden 34, Hackleburg 0
SPRING GARDEN — Hackleburg’s season came to end on as the Panthers fell to fifth-ranked Spring Garden in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
Junior Luke Welsh scored three touchdowns and the Spring Garden defense dealt Hackleburg (5-7) its first shutout loss since 2007.
Michael Welsh hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the first quarter. Weston Kirk punched in the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0 Spring Garden.
Ryley Kirk scored on a 2-yard run and Luke Welsh added a 4-yard td run to send it to halftime with Spring Garden (11-1) out front 22-0.
Luke Welsh closed it with touchdown runs of 21 and 25 yards in the fourth quarter.
Hackleburg threatened three times, making it as close as Spring Garden’s 9-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs each time. It’s the fifth time in six years that Hackleburg’s season has ended in the second round of the playoffs.
Ethan Heggy had 11 carries for 66 yards and 5 receptions for 81 yards. Josh Cooper caught 6 passes for 62 yards, while Kaden Jones was 12 of 26 passing for 144 yards.
