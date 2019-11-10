RED BAY — Red Bay rebounded from an early score and shut out Cedar Bluff the rest of the way to take a 27-7 win in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday night.
Red Bay hosts Sulligent (9-2), which placed second in Region 5, in round two.
Cedar Bluff grabbed the lead in the first quarter on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Samuel Cosby to Anbre Leek. It was Cedar Bluff's only lead and it stood for 19 seconds.
Jalen Vinson found Arden Hamilton on a 57-yard TD strike and Colin Humphres punched it in for a 2-point conversion to put Red Bay (11-0) out front 8-7 with 9:13 remaining in the opening quarter.
Humphres extended Red Bay's lead with a 6-yard touchdown run to make it 14-7 at halftime.
Red Bay recorded a safety and Vinson scored on a 25-yard run in the fourth quarter to seal it.
Red Bay outgained Cedar Bluff 317 to 187, and allowed 12 rushing yards and five first downs. Vinson ran for 68 yards on 8 carries and was 10 of 23 passing for 134 yards. Humphres had 17 rushes for 64 yards, while Cameron McKinney led the Tiger defense with 16 tackles.
It’s the second straight season that Red Bay has advanced to the second round of the playoffs. A win over Sulligent would put the Tigers in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2007.
--
Fyffe 48, Sheffield 0
FYFFE — Fyffe scored on 7 of its 8 possessions and also recorded its eighth shutout of the season on downing Sheffield.
Sheffield (6-5) passed midfield only twice. It was the 25th straight win for the Red Devils, who are the defending Class 2A champions.
Zach Pyron and Ike Powell each scored twice for Fyffe.
--
Class 3A
Susan Moore 42, Colbert Heights 7
BLOUNTSVILLE – Unbeaten Susan Moore grabbed an early lead and rolled past Colbert Heights in the opening round of Class 3A state playoffs on Friday.
Freshman running back Ramon Maldonado scored 3 touchdowns, and the Bulldogs defense kept Colbert Heights from crossing midfield until the fourth quarter.
Maldonado scored on runs of 8, 36 and 10 yards, while Anthony Cervantes added a 4-yard touchdown run to lift the Class 3A, Region 7 champions to a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Camden Lackey scored on an 8-yard run and Tanner Sisson punched it in from 12 yards out to push the lead to 42.
Colbert Heights’ lone score came with 3 minutes left in the game. Senior Skyler Gault took a reverse 15 yards for a touchdown.
It’s the second consecutive first-round loss for Colbert Heights (6-5), which reached the postseason by placing fourth in Region 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.