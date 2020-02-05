TUSCUMBIA – As Koby Flippo listened to one question after another about his Wilson basketball team’s latest win, the joyful reality set in further and further and he couldn’t keep a smile off his face.
The Wilson boys basketball team’s season continues after a 70-63 win over rival Central in the Class 4A, Area 16 semifinals Tuesday night at Deshler.
And though Flippo insisted the Warriors knew they could be the first group to advance to an area title game and secure a sub-regional berth since 2014, actually doing it was a different feeling than any of them have experienced previously.
“It’s just so hard to believe what we just did,” Flippo said happily. “It’s not going to sink in until the morning.”
Wilson (10-15) will meet Deshler (20-10) in the area championship at 7 p.m. Friday in Tuscumbia, and those two teams will have a must-win sub-regional game Tuesday night.
Wilson and Central split their regular season meetings, and Tuesday the second-seeded Wildcats got off to a better start. It was 10-2 and Wilson coach Jeremy Pounders called a timeout.
“It made us open our eyes,” Flippo said. “If we want it, we've got to go get it.”
Wilson starting knocking down outside shots, something Pounders acknowledged the team has struggled with at times this season. The Warriors went on a 34-15 run and eventually led 40-35 at the half.
Often reliant on Brycen Parrish for a lot of its scoring, Wilson got 20 points from Flippo, 18 from Parrish, 16 from Dakota Cagle and 13 from Brandon Leahy.
“Brycen is just a tremendous scorer. He knows how to get to his spots. He knows what he wants to do out there,” Pounders said. “And especially when the defense is sagging to him, looking to him, for somebody off the ball to just be ready to make the play, we’ve been kind of waiting on that all year. Another guy or two to make shots.”
Said Central coach Josh Bryant: “Going into it you’re playing just to slow Parrish down. He’s obviously a great player. But Leahy made some big shots. They’re tough to handle. When they’re shooting the ball like that, they’re a tough team.”
Central tied the game at 51 late in the third quarter, but Wilson scored the next six points. Central again charged back, and Lane McCay’s three-point play cut the margin to 61-60.
But Flippo responded with a 3, arguably the biggest shot of the game. McCay hit two foul shots, but Wilson hit six of its final eight free throws to finish the night.
“I just wanted it for them so bad,” Pounders said. “They’ve worked hard this year. We’ve had ups and downs but I knew if they bought in and stayed together that they could contend and have a chance to beat anybody.”
McCay led Central with 16 points. Carson Brewer scored 14 and Dalton Hanback and Jake Hall each had 13. Hanback and Hall are two of the team’s nine seniors.
“This is my favorite team,” Bryant team. “It hasn’t gone our way in the win-loss column this year, but it’s a great group of kids. … They battled all year long, they bought into our culture and we’re really going to miss them.”
Deshler 68, Rogers 53
Deshler got an early challenge from underdog Rogers and the game was tied at 18 after one quarter, but Rece Malone sparked the Tigers off the bench.
He closed the half on a personal 8-0 run and finished with a game-high 17 points. The junior started several games recently but returned to a reserve role after a couple slow nights offensively.
“Coach (Brian Pounders) told me before the game … ‘Hey Rece, go out there and shoot. Don’t worry about coming out of the game. Just go out there and play your game,’” Malone said. “I said, ‘Yes sir.’
“It’s really just like a burden off your back. I don’t have to look over my shoulder. Just go out there and play and do what you do.”
But that wasn’t the biggest reason he was happy Tuesday.
“I don’t care if I don’t play a minute of the game,” Malone said. “I just want to win.”
Tavaris Thirlkill added 12 points, Matthew Minetree 10 and Jay Hester 10. Sawyer Wright had 11 points and numerous blocks, including two on one Rogers possession.
Jake Wallace scored 14 points for Rogers and Chandler Farris and Charlie Hendrix each added 10. Benton Gray had nine points, all in the second half.
