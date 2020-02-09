TUSCUMBIA – You don’t get any credit for winning summer scrimmage games, but Covenant Christian’s boys went unbeaten in the offseason and guard Titus Griffin realized the Eagles could have a special year.
No doubt some black-and-green-clad Covenant Christian fans had that sense of something special Saturday night as they watched the Eagles cut down a net in celebration of the team’s first area tournament title, 58-49 over Mars Hill.
Covenant Christian fought out of a seven-point halftime deficit to improve to 24-2. Mars Hill, beaten three times this year by the Eagles, fell to 17-11.
“We don’t care who is successful in the game,” the senior Griffin said. “As long as we work together and get a win, we don’t care.”
Aside from area tournament bragging rights, the Eagles’ reward is significant. They will host Brilliant in a sub-regional game Tuesday night, while Mars Hill must travel to Belgreen. Belgreen is 26-6 and beat Brilliant in the Area 12 championship 100-44.
“Honestly we didn’t even talk about that, and it’s not because I’m trying to avoid it,” Covenant Christian coach Bret Waldrep said. “It’s just we wanted to win this particular game regardless of who we play next.”
Mars Hill led the entire first half, going ahead 22-12 on a Walker White layup. The Panthers led by seven at halftime.
Covenant Christian took control in the third quarter. With Mars Hill up 36-32, Griffin passed to 6-8 Haston Alexander for a corner 3 and then made a three-point play.
His brother Zeke Griffin followed with a layup, and a minute later Titus found Zeke on the left for a 3 that gave Covenant an 11-0 run and a 43-36 lead.
Waldrep said he thinks his team has outscored its opponent in the third quarter of every game this year except one.
Mars Hill senior Garrett Cox hit three jumpers early in the fourth, the last cutting the deficit to 47-45 with 5:56 left, but Covenant outscored Mars Hill 11-4 from there.
“We’ve got to learn how to close out games better,” Mars Hill coach Jim South said.
Zeke Griffin led Covenant with 17 points. Alexander scored 15 and Titus Griffin 13.
Cox scored 12 and Luke Crowden 11 for Mars Hill, with freshman Hugh Hargett and eighth-grader Damian Thompson adding six apiece.
“We’ve got a plan in place for Belgreen. They’re a very, very good basketball team. I’ve seen them play, got a lot of film on them,” South said. “We’re going to have to really challenge ourselves to listen in practice and do the right things to go down there and beat them.”
Appreciative of this milestone for his alma mater, the 2007 Covenant graduate Waldrep remained careful not to look too far ahead. But he’s understandably bullish on Covenant’s potential.
“I believe we can beat anybody that’s left that we might play, and I told them that back in December,” Waldrep said. “I thought that everybody we might play on our schedule was a team that we could beat, and that’s not always been the case for teams that I’ve had. But this team I really feel like can do that.”
--
Tanner 61, Sheffield 59 (OT): Sheffield's Rodney Goodman hit a 3 at the buzzer to force overtime, but host Tanner held on to win the Class 2A, Area 16 championship game.
Goodman led the Bulldogs (18-10) with 21 points. Doss added 18 for Sheffield.
Tanner's J.J. Jones scored 21 points and Malik Atkins scored 18.
Sheffield will travel to Red Bay for a must-win sub-regional game Tuesday night. Tanner (18-7) hosts Sulligent.
--
Regular season
Loretto 61, Eagleville 55: Blade Tidwell and Amauri Young each scored 16 points as Loretto downed Eagleville.
Tabias Sirmones finished with 15 points for the Mustangs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.