TUSCUMBIA — Deshler leaned on solid guard play from a trio of players who scored in double figures in winning the Class 4A Area 16 championship on Friday with a win over Wilson, 68-54.
The Tigers jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half before Wilson battled back with shots from Brycen Parrish (15 points).
Deshler, a team who lost one of its better guards in Brandon Green to an ACL injury earlier in the season, saw big performances from a number of players, led by junior Tavaris Thirlkill, who finished with 15.
“It was a collective effort,” Deshler head coach Brian Pounders said. “That’s how it's been since Brandon went out.”
As far as the first half, that’s how the game was for Deshler. The Tigers went up 22-7 after the first quarter and went to the locker room with a 38-22 lead. Matthew Minetree, who finished with 14, hit a few layups and jump shots.
Center Sawyer Wright connected on a few putbacks and grabbed a number of rebounds. Rece Malone, who also finished with 14, was sharp from behind the 3-point line.
In the second half, however, the Tigers started missing a few looks from deep and Pounders wasn’t necessarily pleased with the shot selection. It allowed Wilson to slowly creep back into the game, cutting the deficit to 10 in the fourth quarter.
“We had some bad shot takes, we made some threes, and all of sudden we fell in love with a little bit,” Pounders said.
With his team entering a bit of a lull, Thirlkill pushed the pace, scoring nine of his points in the second half. From there on, Deshler held the advantage and hit free throws to close it out.
“Leading my team is my role, it’s what I do,” Thirlkill said. “Once I (got) going, everybody (was) going.”
There were moments of aggressive play which had varying impacts, which had varying results on the game. In the first half, Deshler’s Jay Hester went up for a shot and was fouled hard. He fell and hit his head on the floor and went to the locker room only to return to the bench later to sit with his teammates.
Late in the fourth quarter, Thirlkill was on a fast break and was pushed in the back by a Wilson defender. He was looked at by staff for a moment before returning to the bench.
“Pretty tough right there,” Thirlkill said. “But we’ve got to stay strong. I’m glad we got the dub.”
Wilson head coach Jeremy Pounders went into the game worried about a slow start. He said that before the game he warned his team of it, but the start ended up being the difference in the game.
“We couldn’t spot them a 12 to 15-point lead,” Jeremy Pounders said. “We played extremely hard, it was as simple as our shots didn't fall and theirs did. They hit some big shots, (but even) as bad as it started, we hit a couple shots in the second half, we’re right there.”
Despite the loss, Wilson advances to play at Brooks in the sub-regional, while Deshler will host West Limestone.
For Jeremy Pounders, he saw the game as preparation for what’s next, with the belief his team can play with anyone if they’re playing to their capability.
But for Brian Pounders, as well as Thirlkill, it's an opportunity to move on and put last year’s result behind them.In the 2018-2019 season, while playing at home in the sub-regional, the Tigers were knocked out by West Limestone.
“Let’s see if we can do a little better job,” Brian Pounders said. “It’s going to be a tough game, we'll have our hands full.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.