KILLEN — A strong defensive third quarter in which Brooks only allowed two points helped the Lions beat West Limestone, 50-34 to win the Class 4A, Area 15 championship.
Head coach Jacob Fowler couldn’t remember exactly the last time Brooks hosted a sub-regional game, but estimates it’s been about 7-8 years. Nevertheless, Fowler was proud of his team for their hard work, getting to this point after a 7-19 record last year.
“This was pretty special,” Fowler said. “They deserve this more than any group I’ve ever coached. It’s a special group. They bought into what we’re trying to do."
Brooks will host Deshler in the sub-regional round Monday night.
Brooks started the game on a 12-2 run before West Limestone battled back to make it 14-10 going into the second. Fowler said he mixed it up defensively in the first half and for the most part, it paid off. But when the Lions got lazy defensively in rotations, West Limestone took advantage.
Another run from the Lions gave them a bit of breathing room, but again, West Limestone, led by Carlie Belle Winter (12 points) cut the deficit to five heading to the locker room at halftime.
It was the third quarter in which Fowler saw his team pull away, primarily due to defense. The Lions made it difficult on West Limestone to hit shots, forcing the ball to the perimeter and staying close defensively for each shot attempt.
“They did a good job at halftime making the adjustments and getting it taken care of,” Fowler said.
Sophomore Erin McDaniel led Brooks on offense with 14 points, but the defining moment for her that helped the Lions secure the win came early in the fourth quarter.
McDaniel took a hard fall and came up slightly limping. However, she didn’t come out of the game. Instead, she drove down the court for a tough layup and sank a 3-pointer to keep the momentum going.
“I could not leave them,” said McDaniel, who indicated she was fine after the game. “They’ve been there for me all season, they never would give up, so I couldn’t do it.”
McDaniel said what helped in the second half was that her and her teammates rallied around each other vocally.
The team talked about getting to this point and winning all season, so Brooks didn’t want to lose the opportunity.
Fowler said he was proud of how McDaniel responded — and called this game her best in the last two to three weeks.
“I’ve challenged over the last couple of weeks to rise to the occasion, and she’s done it,” Fowler said.
Chloe Patterson scored 11 points and Katherine McAdams nine for Brooks.
After Brooks took turns cutting down the nets and taking group pictures, McDaniel couldn’t put into words her excitement. She explained winning this game was the goal all season long. They talked about it in practice every day.
Most of all, she was proud to get it done with her team.
“We’ve been wanting this for so long and growing up like since junior high, we knew that we were going to be this generation to change it,” McDaniel said.
Fowler and his team are heading into territory they haven’t been in in a while, but he’s mostly for his team to reap the benefits of their hard work. Whatever happens next is unknown, but he’s looking forward to the challenge.
“Playoffs are about who gets hot at the right time,” Fowler said. “We’re fortunate to make it in. Now we’re getting back to work.”
