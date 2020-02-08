ROGERSVILLE — Connor Smith walked toward midcourt, one arm raised, with 23 seconds on the clock Friday night and his Lauderdale County basketball team ahead by seven.
He had a high five for Juvonne Shanes, then Eric Fuqua, then Luke McIntyre and finally Daniel Romine as it was obvious Lauderdale County was about to get the trophy it wanted.
The Tigers (22-7) are Class 3A, Area 16 champions following a 52-44 win over Westminster Christian (8-23). In the process of securing a sub-regional game at home Tuesday against Colbert Heights, they knocked off the team that ended their season last year in the Northwest Regional.
“We’ve had our ups and downs, but it’s good to come in here and get an area championship, especially with what happened last year. It left a bad taste in our mouths,” Smith said. “So it was good to come in here and beat them.”
In the final minute Smith and Fuqua combined to go 6-for-6 from the free throw line to clinch the comeback win. Lauderdale County trailed 28-22 at halftime but opened the second half on a 9-0 run.
Lauderdale County coach Mark Newton thought the Tigers let Westminster’s defensive pressure bother them in the first half.
“We really challenged our guys to be a lot mentally tougher than what we were in the first half,” Newton said. “I think we were mentally weak in the sense of the type of shots we were taking, and we weren’t patient enough on offense.”
Smith led all scorers with 17 points. One of the team’s top shooters over the last few years, Smith has improved his defense, according to Newton. And the senior feels like he’s become a smarter player, too.
Senior guard Juvonne Shanes added 12 points. Eric Fuqua, a sophomore in his first year as the starting point guard, had 10 points and Newton said Fuqua has done a better job as the year has progressed of getting the ball moving and not trying to do too much.
Holden Stanfield scored six points, McIntyre five and Romine two. Smith said depth is one of the things he likes best about this team, which looks to make its second trip to the Class 3A state tournament in three years.
“We’re deep, and we all want to win,” Smith said. “We try to focus on the defensive end, and when we do that we’re really good.”
The Tigers held Westminster to 16 second-half points Friday, and that was a good sign.
“I think they expect to go as far as they can go,” Newton said of his players. “I think they have that expectation, and they do understand what it takes.”
Girls
Lauderdale County 59, Lexington 46
Withstanding several challenges from their biggest rival early in the Class 3A, Area 16 title game Friday night, Lauderdale County's girls seized control with two reliable weapons – a good aggressive defense, and freshman forward Ruthie Smith.
Smith scored 10 of her game-high 24 points in the third period, and the Tigers held Lexington to two field goals in that quarter on the way to a 59-46 win.
Lauderdale County (26-5) will host East Lawrence in a Monday night sub-regional game, while Lexington (14-10) must knock off Phil Campbell on the road to keep its season alive.
“I thought the key to the game was the third quarter,” Lauderdale County coach Brant Llewellyn said. “Defensively we held them to four (points), and that was just a huge point in the game. So I was proud of the way we played.
“Us and Lexington is such a big rivalry, and Lexington is a good team, and the rivalry just adds that much more intensity and pressure to the situation. I was proud of our girls for the way they handled it.”
Smith is a 5-11 freshman who became a significant contributor last year, and Llewellyn wants the Tigers to get her the ball. With her height and skill set, she is likely to either score a lot or force defenses to collapse on her, opening up space for 3-point shooters.
Sydney Maner, one of those outside shooters, scored 20 points. Larson Belew added nine and Hannah Tate six. Those three seniors are being counted on to get the Tigers through the challenges inevitable as the postseason continues.
“Junior year I had a bigger role (than before) because we had some seniors that had never played varsity before. I kind of had the same role last year as I do this year,” Maner said. “ … Every girl on this team has a great relationship with one another, so we’re all more comfortable with one another.”
Lauderdale County led 14-2 Friday before Lexington cut the deficit to 18-15 and later 23-21. Audrey Stults, a freshman guard for Lexington, led that effort with 12 first-half points on the way to a 22-point night. Lila Beth Turner added 13 points for the Bears.
“Audrey Stults was awesome tonight,” Llewellyn said.
The Tigers labored through a “complete rebuild,” as Llewellyn called it, last season. This year he acknowledged things have been smoother, even more than he expected.
“At the beginning of the year if you had told me we’d be sitting here at 26-5, I’m not sure I would have believed it,” Llewellyn said. “It’s been an enjoyable year, and I tell this team all the time from the first day of practice to where they are right now, they have improved more than any other team I have ever coached.”
Big goals are part of the deal in Rogersville, and the Tigers keep taking steps toward achieving them.
“We understand there’s a lot of tradition at our school,” Maner said. “We want to win a state championship just as bad as anybody else that’s played here.”
