HANCEVILLE — River Helms picked up a blocking foul to end the third quarter and Cam Williams drew a late fourth-quarter charge, two of the defining moments Monday morning in West Limestone’s victory over Haleyville in Tom Drake Coliseum at the Class 4A Northwest Regional tournament.
The Wildcats (15-12) used a mixture of strong defensive play and a balanced, controlled pace to ensure their 54-38 win to advance to Wednesday’s final against Brooks.
“We’ve just got guys that like to guard,” West Limestone head coach Justin Taylor said. “If you’ve got guys that take pride in defense then that’s pretty easy to do.”
For Haleyville (14-18), the game was lost in the first half as West Limestone used its defense and took advantage of Haleyville’s cold shooting to lead 29-10.
By the time the Lions got it going offensively, it was too late.
Haleyville never lacked energy under 25-year-old head coach Dylan Burleson and even outscored the Wildcats in both the third and fourth quarter.
“Every day in practice, every film session, and every team meeting, we want to bring the energy,” Burleson said. “Nothing great was ever accomplished without passion. We really embody that and we believe that regardless of the score, regardless of the situation, we want to come bust our butt and we want to leave an imprint.”
The score was tied midway through the first quarter when Haleyville
But soon after, the Wildcats would hold Haleyville scoreless for the next eight minutes before Jon Tyler Gilbert scored two of his team-high 13 points to end the drought. By then, the damage was done.
Haleyville made only one mini run at West Limestone, cutting the lead to 14 points as Gilbert scored four points. But Taylor called timeout, West Limestone regrouped and Williams and Helms helped stretch the lead back to a more comfortable margin.
Williams finished with 14 points on an efficient 6 of 8 performance. Helms scored a game-high 22 points on a similarly efficient 8 of 12 performance.
“Attack,” Helms said. “If you get open, everybody’s going to crash on you and somebody else will be open.”
“We just gotta do what we do,” Williams said. “We get told in practice that if we get the ball in our hands just be us.”
West Limestone reached the Final Four a year ago and looking for a repeat performance.
“It should, Taylor said when ask if making a a similar run will motivate his group. “ Whoever we play Wednesday will be tough. But they’ll have to beat us. We’ll be ready for whoever it is. It does look like last year but we are thankful to survive today.”
