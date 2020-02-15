HANCEVILLE — Red Bay head coach John Torisky said after Friday’s game it was the first time he walked into the press room at Wallace State Community College happy.
He had reason to be. Red Bay (22-9) played a complete game in beating Southeastern 77-55, advancing to the 2A Northwest Regional Final for the first time since 1995. The Tigers put four players in double figures, grabbed 34 rebounds and were 23 of 25 from the free throw line.
“I saw a lot in this group,” Torisky said. “Last few games, we’re really starting to put it together, offensively and defensively. I kind of saw it coming. A lot of people in Red Bay didn’t, but they’re starting to.”
The Tigers were led offensively by junior Braden Ray, who finished with 26 points.
He passed 1,000 points for his career by halftime, but was struggling to hit shots from the perimeter, going 1 for 6 from 3 in the first half. Red Bay led going into the locker room, but only by seven.
Torisky joked with Ray at halftime when he told him about the milestone, saying now he can quit taking bad shots.
Ray came out in the second and pushed the ball inside, scoring tough layups and finding his teammates for open shots. He put it simply when asked when he realized he needed to start taking advantage in the paint.
“When I missed about four or five,” Ray said.
“When I yelled at him,” Torisky added jokingly.
The Tigers played unselfishly in the second half, opening up players like Jalen Vinson (11 points), Clay Allison (11) and Tanner Hamilton (11) to get into the mix offensively.
Torisky pointed out the approach as a big reason as to why Red Bay was able to extend the lead.
Success at the foul line helped, too. Allison said the Tigers got chances by being quick off the dribble and taking advantage of how Southeastern was defending them.
“It gives you opportunities to rip past your man and get to the foul line,” Allison said of the Jaguars’ defense. “(And making them) helped us a lot tonight.”
Where the Tigers had weaknesses — 3 for 17 from the 3-point line — they made up for it in droves by manufacturing offense.
Red Bay had 25 second-chance points because of its success in the paint, led by eight rebounds by forward Lane Shewbart, who also scored 13.
Shewbart also did well in defending Southeastern’s big man, Walter Reedus, who finished with only seven points.
“He took over that second half,” Torisky said. “He really controlled down low and made their big kid pretty much non-existent.”
Torisky is looking forward to the next challenge due in large part to the confidence he has in his players. Last year’s team that lost in the regional semifinals was reliant on making shots to win games. This year’s group, he said, can play with athletic teams, defend better and crash the boards.
“We’re a little different animal than we were last year,” Torisky said. “I like our odds if we’re playing good.”
