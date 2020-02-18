HANCEVILLE — Playing Rogers hasn’t been good news for the Deshler girls basketball team over the last two years, but the Tigers couldn’t have been happier Monday afternoon after securing another meeting.
Deshler outlasted Priceville 75-64 in Monday’s Class 4A Northwest Regional semifinal, outscoring the Bulldogs 29-17 in a season-saving fourth quarter with help from a 10-0 run.
For the second year in a row, it’ll be Deshler vs. Rogers for a spot in the 4A state tournament. Wednesday’s game at Wallace State Community College will be at 4 p.m.
Deshler needed and got at least something from numerous players Monday (11 of them scored), but two rose above the rest — senior Shamari Thirlkill and freshman Chloe Siegel.
Siegel scored 22 points and had six rebounds and an assist, going 7 of 11 from the floor and 7 of 8 at the line. Thirlkill added 20 points on seven field goals and six free throws, adding two rebounds and two assists.
“They just have so many weapons because several of them shoot well from the outside,” Priceville coach Terrie Nelson.
Particularly in the second half, Priceville could not stop the two from getting to the rim and either making a basket or drawing a foul.
“We both work really hard on our games,” Siegel said. “We all rely on each other, so if someone’s not doing their job then someone else will step up.”
Deshler dominated the first quarter, but Priceville owned the second to take a three-point halftime lead. The game featured eight ties and 14 lead changes. Priceville led 47-46 after three quarters.
Jenna Walker, a Priceville junior committed to Western Kentucky, threw a no-look pass to Zoey Benson and then made a scoop shot to give Priceville a 57-54 lead with five minutes left.
Then Deshler made its move. Destiny Sanford got a putback and foul shot to tie the game. Benson hit a foul shot, but Deshler scored the next 10 points (five from Thirlkill, three from Siegel and two from Achia Ramson). Sanford also had a block in that span.
“Somewhere in the third quarter the way we were playing I (would have) thought it was the end of the game and we needed to foul,” Deshler coach Jana Killen said. “I had to remind them it was basically a tied up game, and why were we playing like that? Then I felt like we settled down.”
Both teams struggled from the line (with Deshler 20 of 33 and Priceville 21 of 37) and from 3-point range (with each team making only three).
Walker made several nifty passes and finished with 24 points, five rebounds and five assists. Benson added 15 points and Lannah Johnson 12.
Rogers is 8-0 against the Tigers in the last two seasons, including a 48-37 win in last year’s regional final. Rogers’ eight-point win in the recent area championship was the most competitive meeting this season.
“We’ve got a couple things we’ve been working on that we didn’t use tonight that hopefully might help,” Killen said.
