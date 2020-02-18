HANCEVILLE — There was plenty of drama for the Rogers girls basketball team in last year’s regional semifinal, when the Pirates needed a bank shot late in regulation and then an overtime period to knock off Priceville.
Their regional semifinal game at 9 a.m. Monday, however, was about as dramatic as a 9 a.m. study hall.
The Pirates took a 20-2 first quarter lead and cruised past Haleyville 61-17 in the Class 4A Northwest Regional semifinals, earning another meeting with Deshler in Wednesday’s 4 p.m. regional final.
“The goal for today was to come out and play a complete game. I thought we did that,” Rogers coach Blake Prestage said. “I thought we set the tone early with a fast start. We got some good things out of the press.
“We were really concerned about (Haleyville’s) size, and they’ve got some good shooters, too, so I thought defensively early we did a really good job in the press and in the halfcourt and then got the flow of the game going the way we wanted.”
Even before Deshler beat Priceville, the Pirates knew the region final would be personal for their upcoming opponent because Rogers ended both teams’ season last year on the way to the state title.
“That’s really how it’s been all season,” sophomore Madie Krieger said. “Every team that plays us gives us their best shot. So, every time we go out and play we just have to be on our toes, expect it, and just do what we do.”
“I think it’s motivated us a lot,” senior Gloria Pounders said.
Rogers (26-4) used a full-court press and 10 first-half 3-pointers to overwhelm Haleyville (14-15). The Pirates stopped pressing after halftime, and none of their starters played in the fourth quarter.
Krieger led Rogers with 16 points and Sheyenne Hankins had 11. They accounted for seven of Rogers’ 11 made 3-pointers.
Brooke Jones had seven points and seven rebounds. Pounders and Erin Brown each scored six.
Several Pirates who usually don’t play significant minutes got involved in the second half. Gracie Rogers had five points, Kennedi Clark four and Ella Thompson, Bradi Beavers and Jaycee Biffle two each.
“It meant a lot,” said the junior Hankins, who does not start but plays about as much as a starter. “They played very well.”
Longtime Haleyville leader Alli Temple transferred to Phillips for her senior year, and Haleyville senior post Molly Gilbert acknowledged Monday she heard comments from people assuming they would have a tough year.
“We’ve relied on her our whole life. She’s a great athlete,” Gilbert said. “ … For us to be able to come here I think it says a lot, and it just means a lot to me because we got to prove everybody wrong my last year.”
Catie Aldridge led Haleyville (14-15) with six points. Haleyville won its area and then beat St. John Paul II 37-32 in the sub-regional.
“Just so impressed with the way the girls played in the area tournament and sub-region game to get here,” Haleyville coach Senn Williams said. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked for them to.”
