BIRMINGHAM — Sumter Central coach Tinnie Hall was concerned about the 3-point shooting Deshler might get from its talented freshman, Chloe Siegel.
But Siegel’s not the only one who can knock them down.
“They came out with a new 3-pointer shooter on us,” Hall said with a chuckle.
Make that two.
Hannah Collinsworth and Katie Brooke Clemmons each hit four 3-pointers to help lift Deshler into the state finals with a 64-52 win over Sumter Central in the Class 4A state semifinals Tuesday in Birmingham.
The Tigers (24-10) will play Anniston for the Class 4A championship at 4 p.m. Friday at the BJCC. Anniston is the same team Rogers beat in last year’s 4A final.
“I feel like we’re climbing right now,” Deshler coach Jana Killen said. “I’ve been here before when I felt like we may have peaked. But I feel like this team is getting stronger.”
Clemmons’ contribution was particularly noteworthy, as the sophomore came off the bench and was 5 for 6 overall and 4 of 5 from deep. She hit a 3 in the first quarter and another in the second. But then she went off in the third quarter with two more 3s and a long 2-point jumper in a matter of moments.
Deshler led 46-34, and a huge roar from the Deshler fans made it clear they sensed a return to the finals.
“Katie Brooke did a great job, but she’s done that throughout the season,” Deshler coach Jana Killen said. “This was a good time to do it, but she is our third-leading 3-point shooter. So she did what she can do, and it came at a great time. It was exciting for her and all of us.”
Collinsworth hit one 3 early in the second quarter and then saved the others for the end. Her second came with 6:16 left for a 10-point lead, and her third was a backbreaker in the corner that put Deshler up 58-49 with 2:49 left.
Her fourth finished off Sumter Central (14-8) with 45 seconds left. Collinsworth scored 17 points and Clemmons had 14.
“We just knew he had to get ahead and score some points, so we just did what we knew how to do,” Collinsworth said.
Said Clemmons: “I think that the team contributed because if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have gotten the 3s off.”
Deshler was 11 for 27 from 3-point range. Siegel was 2 for 5 from deep — the latter a halftime buzzer-beater — and finished with seven points. Eighth-grader Raegan Rickard hit the other 3, the first shot she took in a state tournament game.
Killen compared Sumter star Chardai Watkins to Deshler senior Shamari Thirlkill before the game, and the two have both come back from ACL injuries to excel in this postseason.
Watkins had a game-high 21 points to go with five rebounds and three assists before fouling out. Thirlkill, brilliant in the regional, tied Collinsworth with 17 points and added four assists and two rebounds.
“She’s fought back from this ACL injury and she’s worked really hard to get back and she’s just now starting to really get in full swing and go as long as she’s been able to go before,” Killen said of Thirlkill.
LaDasia Giles had 15 points and seven rebounds for Sumter Central.
Collinsworth said a Jan. 28 loss to Mars Hill was a turning point for the Tigers, who are 6-1 since then.
“We’re so excited,” Killen said. “Like I told these girls earlier, I wouldn’t want to make this journey with any other kids.”
