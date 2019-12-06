AUBURN — Mars Hill has added a lot to its football history over the last two seasons, but senior lineman Mack McCluskey sensed before the season a little hesitation from people outside the program.
“It seems like no matter where we go there’s always a slight bit of doubt,” McCluskey said. “I think we proved we’re here, and we’re here to stay.
“Those guys in (the locker room), it hurts, and they’re going to learn from it. People who take them on next year, good luck. Good luck, because they’re going to come at you.”
Mars Hill (14-1) spent the entire season ranked No. 1 in the state’s Class 1A rankings and led the state with 51.5 points per game entering Thursday’s championship game.
The Panthers maintained complete control of every regular season game, even those against teams from bigger schools.
They didn’t get much pressure beyond halftime until the quarterfinal round against then-unbeaten Decatur Heritage and didn’t have a truly dramatic game until last week’s 22-18 semifinal win at Pickens County.
“I think we proved that we’re not just a one-hit wonder,” junior Peyton Higgins said. “Like last year, everybody said we lost everybody, that we wouldn’t be back. They doubted us.
“Gotta give credit to these seniors. Everybody doubted them. There are only five of them. I’m really proud of them and the way they stepped up.”
Those five seniors are Tyler House, Ty Kirchharr, McCluskey, Logan McInnish and Walker White.
Mars Hill coach Darrell Higgins said the way his team fought hard through Thursday’s 41-30 loss to Lanett (14-0) showed how much growth everyone made this fall.
“We had lost major starters from last year and we had a lot of new guys, and we were real concerned about how we would handle adversity, leadership and a lot of things,” Higgins said.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them even in a loss the way when it was going tough, the way they just kept fighting and coming back and never gave up. That’s really what you want to see, these guys grow and develop and turn into young men. Really proud of them.”
Said junior running back Justus McDaniel: “We just kept fighting, and we tried our best.”
--
A unique challenge in Lanett
Mars Hill saw strong competition in some of its previous playoff games. South Lamar had excellent skill players. Decatur Heritage didn’t make many mistakes. Pickens County had strong linemen.
Lanett seemed to combine all those elements.
“The challenge with Lanett was they spread the field so much and they were able to run it and throw it. They just kind of put you in a bind,” Darrell Higgins said. “We had a tough time matching up. We’ve got some areas of our team that we just didn’t match up very well with them, so they were hard to stop.
“We were able to move the ball and do what we needed to (but) we didn’t finish off a couple drives, and you just can’t do that against them. We were needing to score every time, and we didn’t do it. I should have called some better plays. The guys were out there giving everything they had. I hate that, that we couldn’t punch some of those in.”
Mars Hill rushed for 300 yards and passed for 121 but had a turnover on downs in the second quarter and another in the third.
Lanett, meanwhile, totaled 402 yards (19 fewer than Mars Hill) but Mars Hill often kicked short to Lanett, giving the latter short fields. Lanett ran 48 plays to Mars Hill's 69 plays.
“They’re a great team,” Lanett coach Clifford Story said of Mars Hill. “They still were able to pop some (big plays), but at the end of the night we knew that we were a little bit more athletic on the perimeter and we were going to have to try to use our speed to make plays.”
--
McCluskey reflects on career
Of the three Mars Hill players in the interview room after the game (McCluskey, Higgins and McDaniel), McCluskey is the lone senior.
“I told them in there I wouldn’t trade a single day with them,” McCluskey said of his teammates. “I would do it all over again, same outcome, just to say I did it another time. We break it down every day on family, and we mean it. Those guys know we’re a family, and that’s what I’m going to miss.”
Coach Darrell Higgins looked a little watery-eyed as McCluskey discussed what it meant to play for for him.
“I learned a lot about football, but I think learned even more about being a man,” McCluskey said. “You face obstacles in your life, and you either run through them or run away from them. He taught every one of us seniors ‘You’re going to do it, and you’re going to do it to the best of your ability, and you’re going to get through those obstacles.'
“I know it’s going to stick with me for the rest of my life.”
