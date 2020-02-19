HANCEVILLE — Hatton never went away in the 2A Northwest regional title game, but Cold Springs made the shots late — especially free throws — to get past the Hornets 50-47 on Tuesday.
Hatton post player Kami Kirk had a big fourth quarter, finishing with 18 points. She was there any time the Hornets made a run, but each time Cold Springs came back by hitting a clutch shot or free throws.
The defending 2A State champion Eagles weren’t perfect but went 11 for 17 from the line.
“They hit their free throws when they needed to, like good teams do,” Hatton head coach Chasta Chamness said. “They're a good team. We fell a little short.”
The most the Hornets trailed by was 10 points, as Cold Springs hit five 3-pointers but could never pull ahead comfortably.
Hatton took a 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter before the Eagles, led by Neely Ellison (12 points) and Toni West (11), caught fire to go up 24-20 at the break.
In the first half, Hatton lost its starting point guard, Mallory Lane, to a sprained ankle. Though Chamness said her presence was needed, she explained it as just another part of the game.
Kailyn Quails did most of the heavy lifting offensively for the Hornets early, hitting three 3-pointers in the first half to finish with 14 points.
Down the stretch, it was Kirk, who was a mismatch in the post. She took advantage with putbacks and easy layups and led Hatton with 18 points and eight rebounds.
“She’s a difference-maker for that team,” Cold Springs head coach Tammy West said of Kirk.
Kirk’s presence down low allowed Hatton to claw its way back into the game. Within the last two minutes, she helped her team get within one possession twice and scored the final six points for the Hornets.
It was a final free throw made by Ellison that sealed the deal for Cold Springs, but Chamness wasn’t surprised in the slightest to see her team continue to fight, noting that she’s seen it all season.
“These girls have a fight and desire to win,” Chamness said. “They're not going to quit. They will not give up. That's one thing I love about them most.”
Quails, a freshman, saw the game similarly. When Cold Springs pulled away with a big shot, the Hornets typically had one of their own.
“We played pretty (well) as a team,” Quails said. “We made some pressure shots … we just fell short.”
Hatton only loses three players to graduation and returns Kirk, Quails and a number of players from this year’s team. This year’s goal was to get to the regional and win one game. Next year, Chamness wants to raise the bar.
“Its Birmingham, it's not Wallace (State) anymore,” Chamness said. “We’re there, we’re knocking on the door. We’re not going to be happy unless we’re there.”
