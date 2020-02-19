HANCEVILLE — Red Bay boys basketball was 2-23 three years ago. On Tuesday, the Tigers punched their ticket to Birmingham for the first time.
Head coach John Torisky was confident his team had what it took to advance. His players responded with patience on offense and lockdown defense as the Tigers beat Vincent 44-31 to win the 2A Northwest Regional title and advance to the 2A state semifinals at the BJCC in Birmingham.
“Tomorrow it’ll probably hit me that we’re going to Birmingham,” Torisky said. “I’m just proud of these guys. We had a game plan, we stuck to it, I believed we could do it and they actually listened to me.”
Red Bay will play in the state semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Monday against the winner of tonight's Southwest Regional final between Aliceville and Calhoun.
Red Bay only allowed 14 points in the second half, effectively shutting down a Vincent team that thrives with an up-tempo pace. Vincent’s Ryshod White scored 18, but no other Vincent player reached double figures.
“That was the defensive game we’ve had all year,” Torisky said. “Defense wins, especially in the playoffs. It was just an unbelievable performance from our team to take away the weapons they had.”
Red Bay (23-9) went to the locker room at halftime up 19-17 but turned it on in the second half, with tournament MVP Braden Ray getting tough layups to go.
While the Tigers settled for open shots early in the win over Southeastern in the regional semifinals, Red Bay was quick to get to the rim on Tuesday, highlighted by a lot of back-door cuts to the basket which Ray noted was huge for the offense.
“We had to be patient and not turn the ball over,” Ray said. “When they came out (we) back cut, got somebody open, a lot of backdoor.”
As far as the tempo, Torisky said he knew his team couldn’t play fast with Vincent due to the Yellow Jackets’ aggressive style and team speed.
Instead, the Tigers took their time offensively in finding the best looks. Led by point guard Clay Allison, Red Bay moved the ball around the perimeter and got the ball inside when needed, but at their own pace.
Ray finished with 17 points and Jalen Vinson eight. Lane Shewbart had seven points and nine rebounds and Allison scored six points.
“The ball was just flowing,” Torisky said. “We just had to make every possession count and hang on at the end.”
Shewbart, who had eight rebounds against Southeastern, grabbed a crucial one with less than two minutes left. Vincent was cutting into the lead, only down 36-28.
The rebound and ensuing outlet pass led to fouls from Vincent and more free throws from Red Bay, as the Tigers finished the game 11 for 13 from the line.
Shewbart said he embraces the role, especially in a game where he had to battle with Vincent’s talented big man, 6-foot-4 senior Jackson McGinnis.
“Somebody has got to get the rebounds,” Shewbart said. “(I) just hustle as hard as I can. I like to get in there, do the dirty work.”
In his fifth year as head coach, Torisky said the building process of getting to this point was based on three things: the right players, luck and hard work. In his first year on the job, the Tigers didn’t have what they needed, but they had good players at the junior-high level.Add in Allison in 10th grade and Red Bay built a solid core.
“Right now it's just rolling downhill,” Torisky said. “(Now going forward), we’ve got a challenge. All we can do is be the best team we can be. If it's good enough, great. If it's not, at least we can live with how it played out.”
