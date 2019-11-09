Griffin Hanson threw four touchdown passes and Peyton Higgins ran for three touchdowns as top-ranked Mars Hill beat Woodville 63-7 in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
The Panthers (11-0) will host South Lamar next week. Woodville closed its year 4-7.
Mars Hill, the reigning 1A state champion and winners of 21 straight games, led 49-0 at halftime.
“I thought they came out ready to go,” coach Darrell Higgins said of his players. “We started a lot faster than we’ve been doing.”
Hanson threw a 49-yard touchdown to Justus McDaniel, a 57-yard touchdown to Hunter Kilpatrick and 61- and 88-yard touchdowns to Walker White.
Higgins’ TD runs covered 45, 45 and 19 yards.
McDaniel ran for a two-yard touchdown and Gooch added a 36-yard TD run. Mack McCluskey had several big tackles for loss.
Higgins said the Panthers don’t overlook teams but recognized South Lamar would be waiting in the second round.
“We’ll have to play really good to keep moving on,” Higgins said.
--
Falkville 47, Waterloo 19
WATERLOO – Christian Angulo ran for 6 touchdowns and Falkville pounded its way to a 47-19 win in the opening round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
The win sets up a second round rematch with Pickens County (9-2), which ousted the Blue Devils from the postseason 34-15 a year ago.
Angulo scored on runs of 19, 2 and 28 yards in the first half, and Peyton Sallee connected with Mikell Elliott on a 53-yard touchdown pass to lift Falkville (7-4) to a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Angulo added TD runs of 8, 35 and 13 yards in the second half.
Waterloo (8-3) got on the board with 43 seconds left in the third quarter, when Junior Summerhill carried it in from 10 yards out.
Gavin Scott hauled in a 57-yard TD pass from Campbell Parker for Waterloo and Hayden Hester added an 8-yard touchdown run.
--
Hackleburg 34, Valley Head 19
VALLEY HEAD — Ethan Heggy and Caden Jones combined for 5 touchdowns, as Hackleburg went on the road and knocked off Valley Head.
The Panthers host Region 5-winner Spring Garden (10-1) in the second round.
Jones scored on a 1-yard run and Heggy broke free for an 80-yard touchdown to put Hackleburg out front 14-13 at halftime.
The second half was all Hackleburg, as the Panthers reeled off 20 unanswered points to put Valley Head away.
Jones tossed touchdown passes of 31 yards to Heggy and 56 yards to Daniel Cooper to make it 26-13 after three quarters. Heggy tacked on a 23-yard TD run to push the lead to 21.
Bryson Morgan had all three of Valley Head’s touchdowns. The junior scores on runs of 10, 34 and 5 yards.
Jones was 14 of 24 passing for 182 yards, while Heggy ran 15 times for 176 yards. Cooper caught 7 passes for 105 yards.
--
Decatur Heritage 47, Vina 8
TRINITY — Decatur Heritage kept its unbeaten season alive by topping Vina.
Colton Keith led the No. 6 Eagles (11-0) with 117 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Stratton Orr added two scoring runs. Baker Wilson, Hank Davis and Brayden Kyle each had a rushing touchdown. Jackson Kyle picked off a Vina pass.
Heritage will host Donaho (9-1) on Friday. The Falcons beat Berry-Fayette 34-6.
Vina (3-8) avoided being shut out when Braden Moomaw ran for a 49-yard touchdown with 3:32 left in the game. Jackson Landers added a 2-point conversion run.
--
TENNESSEE
Cornersville 31, Collinwood 10
CORNERSVILLE — Dayton Scott scored on a 3-yard run and Gaby Ubieta kicked a 22-yard field goal, but Cornersville scored 22 points in the second half to pull away for the Class A playoff win.
Dalton Chastain had an interception for Collinwood (5-6) in the end zone to stop a Cornersville drive.
