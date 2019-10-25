LEXINGTON — Lexington came into the night having lost four consecutive close contests, and its matchup with Clements was no different.
The Golden Bears (1-8, 0-6) had a chance to take the lead on a field goal with less than three minutes to play, but the try was unsuccessful, and the Colts (6-3, 4-2) scored two late touchdowns to claim a 26-13 win.
“That’s the best 1-8 team I’ve seen,” Clements head coach Michael Parker said. “They played their tails off and got after it. We have to fix some things. We kept fumbling and kept them in the game. The good news is, we’re 6-3 and not playing our best ball.”
The Colts fumbled six times, only losing one, but the other five fumbles combined resulted in a loss of 38 yards.
“Our kids played hard, but we made too many mistakes,” Lexington head coach Jason Lard said. “The last five weeks, we’ve been in the game with a chance to win, we just haven’t been able to put it over the hump.”
Lexington took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 2-yard Lucas Thigpen run. Clements took a 7-6 lead late in the first quarter when Jairrice Pryor broke a 27-yard run for a score.
Pryor added a 7-yard score in the second quarter to make it 13-7.
Late in the first half, Lexington had 3rd-and-goal on the 1-yard line. The Colts' defense stuffed the first run, and Ian Ezell recovered a fumble on fourth down to thwart the Golden Bears’ scoring attempt.
“That was huge,” Lard said. “Looking back, that could have been the difference in the game.”
Neither team scored in third quarter. Lexington quarterback Trey Martin scored on a 21-yard keeper to tie the game at 13 with 4:44 to play.
Curt Newton recovered a fumble a couple of plays later to give the Golden Bears field position at the Colts’ 23.
On 4th-and-inches from the 13, Lard made the decision to try a field goal that was unsuccessful.
“We had a chance to take the lead late in the game,” he said. “We have a kicker who is being recruited. Our defense had played well all game, and we had not done well in short yardage situations. I thought a field goal attempt gave us the best chance to win the game. It just didn’t work out.”
A couple of plays after the missed field goal, Braden Tucker found Hunter Hall behind the defenders for an 89-yard score and a 19-13 lead with two minutes to play.
Lexington turned the ball over on downs on its next possession, and a 26-yard game-clinching Pryor touchdown run with 1:06 to play gave the Colts a 26-13 lead.
Pryor finished with 144 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries.
