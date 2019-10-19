SHEFFIELD — Slade Berryman threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tee Carter with 15 seconds left Friday, lifting Colbert County to a 27-20 win over host Sheffield.
The touchdown capped a 15-0 run for Colbert County (6-3, 4-2), which concluded region play and with the win kept itself in position for a No. 3 seed in the Class 2A playoffs.
Sheffield (4-4, 2-3), meanwhile, will make the playoffs as a No. 4 seed if it beats Tanner next week but can only earn a No. 4 seed. That will mean visiting defending state champion Fyffe in the first round.
Sheffield led 20-12 early in the fourth quarter on a 30-yard run by Jaylen Jones (the conversion try was no good).
Colbert County blocked a punt, and Tabarious Horton returned it 60 yards for a touchdown with 4:48 left. Slade Berryman found Marcus Hampton for the conversion.
Jaylen Butler intercepted a pass to set up the winning drive, which went 86 yards in just over two minutes. The winning touchdown was preceded by a fourth down conversion.
“In the past we would have probably folded, but we had some kids step up and make big-time plays,” Colbert County coach Brett Mask said.
Colbert County’s Ethan Smith ran 28 times for 198 yards and a touchdown. Berryman was 9-of-15 for 89 yards and two scores. Sheffield’s Khori Bowling completed 13 of 27 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns – one each to AJ Cherry (four catches, 69 yards) and Devin Doss (two catches, 47 yards).
“It was a hard fought game and sometimes you just come out on the wrong end,” Sheffield coach David Hufstedler said.
Sheffield visits Tanner next week and Colbert County has the week off.
