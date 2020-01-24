TUSCUMBIA — Covenant Christian head coach Bill Deegan called a timeout in the first quarter after Covenant Christian gained an early 12-0 lead Thursday during a 58-37 win over Colbert County in the county tournament semifinals.
His message during the timeout was simple for his team after they gained early momentum.
“Do not look at the scoreboard,” Deegan said. “It’s nothing to nothing.”
Deegan used the old cliché early to remind his girls that anything could happen in an instant during a game that the Eagles (14-5, 6-2) controlled in almost every area.
Attempting to redeem themselves from a 52-32 loss two weeks ago to the Indians (4-19, 2-6), Covenant held a 34-15 advantage after one half. They held the Indians scoreless in the first quarter up until Aceia Jones-Spade scored two of her 12 points with 4:14 left in the period.
Olivia Ragan and Ashlee Gann helped control the Eagles' lead by scoring 24 of the teams’ 34 first half points. Ragan ended with 14 points on the evening while the freshman Gann finished with a team-high 20 points.
Colbert County controlled the rebounding during the contest allowing themselves multiple chances on several possessions, which help them cut the lead down to 15 at one point.
The Indians immediately found success in the second half by going on a 7-1 run at the 6:04 point in the third after they focused in on one key element: Stopping Ashlee Gann from having the ball in her hands.
That run was fueled by Kairon Cooper, who picked up two steals and finished with four of her 10 points off transition baskets during the run.
Gann quickly realized the approach the Indians directed at her, seeing the double and triple teams she faced.
She made her adjustments by quickly advancing the ball up the court to either score or find teammates such as Sarah James or Madalyn Scott. James finished with 14 points while Scott added in eight points.
“It was unbelievable,” Deegan said of his point guard Gann. “She had one to three girls hanging on to her every possession. She found some people and we got some easy buckets because of her.”
Covenant Christian now advances to the finals of the last run of the annual Colbert County tournament, where they will have the challenge of taking on host Deshler (16-8) at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Though Deegan has coached at a number of local schools, he was extremely proud that his girls would have a chance in the last run of the county tournament - even with them being the likely underdogs.
“It is tremendous for a little school like us to be in the finals,” Deegan said. “It’s a big deal for us to be able to play on Saturday night. I know we’ll be a huge underdog with both these teams (Deshler and Muscle Shoals) being really good and well coached but we will show up and play hard.”
• Deshler 63, Muscle Shoals 44: Deshler extended its win streak to six as it defeated Muscle Shoals 63-44 to advance to the finals of the Colbert County tournament.
The Class 4A, No. 10 Tigers (16-8) received sparks from several players during the game at different stretches. Chloe Siegel finished with a game-high 20 points and did most of her damage in the second half by scoring 16 points.
Hannah Collinsworth finished with 19 points and Shamari Thirlkill ended with 16 after ending the first half with 14 points.
The Tigers held Muscle Shoals’ star Sara Puckett to 12 points, while Samya Whiteside added 11 points for the Trojans (15-9).
Deshler will play Covenant Christian in the championship game at the Deshler Dome at 6 p.m. Saturday.
