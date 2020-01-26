TUSCUMBIA — With 45 seconds remaining in the third period Saturday, Muscle Shoals scored on three consecutive possessions to end the last hope of momentum for Deshler during the Trojans' 69-53 win.
It was the third straight county championship for Muscle Shoals.
The possessions came following Deshler nearly regaining control after holding the Trojans (15-7) to only four points in the preceding three minutes. The Tigers (16-9) had cut the lead down to 52-40 during the run.
“In that minute to minute and a half we were able to take advantage,” Muscle Shoals coach Neal Barker said. “They turned it over a couple of times and we were able to convert those into some easy baskets.”
Barker was proud of the moment that gave his team the final push but wasn’t fully satisfied after a “sloppy game” had happened in the quarters before with both teams keeping the game close early because of turnovers.
Muscle Shoals pull away late in the first period for a 19-12 lead. When 6-foot-7 Deshler center Sawyer Wright picked up his second foul, it forced Deshler coach Brian Pounders to tweak his lineups.
Muscle Shoals quickly realized the mismatch that had been caused and immediately went on the attack. Barker utilized his size advantage and used rotations centered around 6-foot-8 Mitchell Chafee, 6-foot-5 Mikey Mcintosh and 6-foot-4 Nick Griffith.
Though Griffith and Chaffee scored 16 and eight points respectively and were key on many second chance points, it was McIntosh who benefited the most with the lack of size Deshler lacked.
McIntosh went on to score 14 of his game-high 28 points during the quarter, which included three 3-point shots. His points in the quarter accounted for over half of the 22 points Muscle Shoals scored during the period.
“It was more of get the best shot available,“ McIntosh said on what drove his second quarter performance. “I felt that I had open shots so I took them.”
The Tigers did everything they could to keep the game as close as possible. They received several sparks from Matthew Minetree and Tavaris Thirlkill throughout different points of the game.
Mintree finished the game with 17 points while Thirlkill finished with 16, including six of the Tigers' first eight points.
The third straight Colbert County tournament championship was a lot sweeter for Barker and his boys as he was reminded of the legacy and connections from players within the tournament.
“First off for our kids, it’s an important tournament for them because it’s where you live,” Barker said. “This is the county you live in and the kids you grow up playing with and against so it’s important to them. Maybe they’ll bring it back one day but it’s nice for us to go out winning our third in a row.”
And for players like Mcintosh, who spent his last three years at Muscle Shoals, winning the final run of the tournament was highly important.
“We love this tournament,” McIntosh said. “We’ve been playing in it for years so we wanted to make sure that this year, we went out and got the last one for sure.”
Girls
• Deshler 73, Covenant Christian 40: All 13 players who touched the floor for Deshler scored during their title game win over Covenant Christian in the final edition of the annual tournament.
The win for the Tigers (17-8) marks their seventh straight victory. The Tigers used a 30-6 first quarter advantage over the Eagles (14-6) by controlling pace of play. They knocked down six of their eight total 3-pointers during the period and took advantage of transition points from their full court press.
Hannah Collinsworth was responsible for three of the six 3-pointers, helping her finish with nine of her 11 points.
Deshler head coach Jana Killen was proud that so many of her players were able to touch the floor and have impacts in several areas.
“It feels great,” said Killen. “I’m sure I’m speaking for all coaches when all your players get to get in and contribute. Every kid works so hard in practice so it’s a good feeling.”
Other players such as Akilah Crook helped in key areas as she was able to grab seven rebounds with five coming on the offensive end. Rebounding allowed players such as Katie Beth Clemmons to capitalize on second chance points as she finished with 13 points, which included two 3-pointers.
The win was something that Killen was glad happened for this group knowing it was the final run of the tournament.
“It’s always good to win the county championship, but especially with this being the last one,” she said. “These girls work really hard, so I’m glad they were able to get this experience.”
The Eagles did most of their damage in the second and third quarter, combining for 27 points between the two periods.
Ashlee Gann scored 12 points in the two quarters helping her finish with a game-high 21 points. Madalyn Scott was able to take advantage of several free throw opportunities helping her to finish the game with 13 points.
Though the final score wasn’t in the Eagles' favor, Covenant Christian coach Bill Deegan was glad that his team competed throughout the game.
“I thought we played hard the whole game,” Deegan said. “I told the girls to take pride in what you’re doing. You’re playing a great team, so let’s get after it. People came to watch you play so we were going to play hard. “
Deegan reminded his girls that even a chance to play in the final Colbert County title game was something to take pride in.
“I told the girls in the locker room that there are five other teams that wish they could hold that (runner-up) trophy,” he said. “Of course you want to be No. 1 but I appreciate my girls’ effort during this run. It’s always fun to see how you measure up against a team like Deshler, who are so well coached and hard to beat.”
Semifinals
Boys
Sawyer Wright hit all six of his fourth quarter free throws to ensure host Deshler a spot in the Colbert County finals against Muscle Shoals, as the Tigers beat Covenant Christian 69-59 on Friday night.
It was Covenant Christian’s first loss since Nov. 25, when the Eagles lost to Sheffield. Covenant had won 17 games in a row.
Going into the third quarter, the Eagles (19-2) trailed 31-29, and the deficit was four with around a minute left in the game.
Wright was able to end the Eagles’ last hope for a comeback with his free throw performance, helping him finish with a team-high 18 points. Tavaris Thirlkill scored 16 points for Deshler and knocked down four 3-pointers. Jay Hester ended the game with 11 points.
Covenant Christian had a trio of players in double digits. Titus Griffin had 20 points. Jacob Livingston ended with 16 points and Haston Alexander finished with 10.
In the nightcap, Muscle Shoals beat Sheffield 75-40.
