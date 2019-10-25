COLBERT HEIGHTS — Colbert Heights freshman place kicker Tristan Cheatham made the biggest field goal of his young career when the ball bounced off the crossbar and fell through the upright from 20 yards to push the Wildcats (6-4, 4-2) past Phil Campbell 31-28 in overtime Friday.
Both the Wildcats and Phil Campbell (3-6, 1-5) went back and forth seemingly all game, but the Colbert Heights defense came up big with a fourth down stop in overtime to earn a chance to win the game.
Cheatham’s first kick was blocked, but the referee ruled that there was an inadvertent whistle, giving him another chance — and he made the next one count.
“I’m proud of him hitting that field goal as a freshman,” Colbert Heights head coach Taylor Leathers said. “Stepping up when his name was called.”
Offensively, the Wildcats were led by running back Gabe Pugh and quarterback Carson Shaw. Pugh finished with 30 carries for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Shaw rushed 17 times for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Colbert Heights raced out to a 21-7 lead by the second quarter after a 34-yard touchdown from Shaw and a three-yard score by Pugh.
After Colbert Heights took a 28-14 lead into halftime, Phil Campbell got rolling offensively in the second half. Led by Trey Leindecker, who finished with 12 rushes for 77 yards and a touchdown along with two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown, the Bobcats were able to fight back into the game.
Trey Leindecker scored for 61 yards away in the third quarter and quarterback Luke Barnwell tied the game on a seven-yard touchdown run in the fourth.
Phil Campbell’s first possession in overtime was filled with a few penalties that set them back and the Bobcats were stuffed at the one-yard line, setting up the game-winning kick from Cheatham.
“Heck of a win for our program tonight, proud of the seniors for going out on a winning note at home,” Leathers said.
The win likely gives Colbert Heights a fourth seed in Class 3A, Region 8 for the playoffs, with Clements likely claiming third based on a 31-25 win over the Wildcats in two overtimes last week. Colbert Heights has an open date next week.
“Gonna take a rest, heal up and get ready for round one,” Leathers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.