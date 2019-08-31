COLBERT HEIGHTS — A week after being shut out, Colbert Heights responded with a pair of 100-yard rushers and a 28-12 win over Wilson.
Carson Shaw rushed for 185 yards and two scores, and Gage Pugh added 122 yards and a touchdown as the Wildcats (1-1) scored in each quarter.
Wilson (1-1) scored twice in the first quarter but not again as the Wildcats stiffened defensively.
"Our offensive line played well," coach Taylor Leathers said. "They controlled the line of scrimmage. And our defense did a good job of stopping their option. I was proud that we didn't let them score for the final three quarters. We executed well on both sides of the ball."
Wilson jumped in front 12-7 after the first quarter with some strong play by quarterback Chris Silva, who tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Crouch on the opening drive, a 12-play, 62-yard march.
After Shaw scored his first touchdown on a 40-yard run, Silva raced 33 yards to make it 12-7 as the quarter ended.
Pugh gave the Wildcats the lead for good with a 2-yard run to cap a 6-play, 60-yard drive. Shaw's 2-point conversion run made it 15-12 at the half.
Colbert Heights scored a touchdown in each of the final two quarters to pull away. Shaw scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter to push the lead to 21-12.
In the fourth quarter, his 55-yard run set up Andrew Tedford for a 1-yard TD plunge.
Colbert Heights hosts defending region champ Westminster Christian as region play begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.