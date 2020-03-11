MONTGOMERY — High school football coach Steve Mask’s love and respect for the game of football and passion for what the sport teaches resonate in his coaching philosophy — and make a difference in the lives of his students and fellow coaching staff.
That passion is a big reason he is being recognized as one of the 12 individuals set to inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in the Class of 2020. That induction will take place at a banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center March 16 at 6:30 p.m.
A native of Sheffield, Steve Mask graduated from Muscle Shoals High School in 1974 and from the University of North Alabama in 1980. He also earned a masters in special education and secondary education.
His career began as an assistant football coach at Colbert County High School in 1979, helping the Indians win two state championships and one runner-up.
In 1990 he became head football coach at Bradshaw High School. He led Bradshaw to three state playoff appearances, including the school’s first playoff win ever in 1991. The 1992 team was the first to finish with a winning record in four years.
He then went to Buckhorn High School for five years, making the playoffs in 1997 and 1999. The latter team finished with a 9-2 record, only the fourth Buckhorn team to win that many games at the time.
In 2002 he returned to Colbert County High School as head coach. Over five years he compiled a record of 52-15 with five straight playoff appearances and four seasons of 10-plus wins. The 2002 team was Class 3A runner-up.
After five years as defensive coordinator at East Coweta High School in Newnan, Georgia, he returned to Alabama as defensive coordinator at St. Paul’s Episcopal.
He assumed his present position at St. Paul’s Episcopal in 2012. His current record there is 87-21 with eight consecutive playoff appearances. The 2014 team was 15-0, winning the Class 5A state championship. Four other teams finished the season with double digit wins, including the 2015 and 2017 state champions.
His overall record heading into next season is 187-94 with a playoff record of 36-15. Mask received Coach of the Year awards in 1997, 1999. 2004, 2014 and 2015. In 2018 he received the L’Arche of Mobile Lefty Anderson Service to Coaching Award. He is a founding member of the Alabama Football Coaches Association and was inducted into the Colbert County Hall of Fame in 2011. He has coached in two Alabama-Mississippi All-Star games and four North-South All-Star games.
F. Martin Lester, Jr., head of Brookestone School, was at St. Paul’s when Mask was hired. He recalled the hiring: “He is the most accomplished football coach I have ever worked with," Lester said. "His record of wins and losses is noteworthy, state championships won even more. Coaching All Star games is a prominent feature on his resume as well. He is clearly a great coach.
“All pales in comparison to what his greatest strengths are though. He is best at developing relationships with students. He gets the best out of them, he helps them grow as young men and young women, and he helps them to become good people. On countless occasions I have seen him mentor and advocate for students, athletes or not, with genuine concern for their development and well-being.”
Lester said his own family has benefited from Mask’s impact.
“Two of my sons played for him,” Lester said. “They were two different people, two different players. One was a starter, a state champion. The other was second team who rarely saw the field. Both point to their experience with Coach Mask as being the best and most important, athletic experience they ever had."
Lester said his oldest son considers Mask on of the top influences in his life.
"He was a good athlete, a conference and team champion in track in college, and he became a coach at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, getting recognition by the NCAA as the South Region Assistant Coach of the Year,." Lester said. "He will tell you that one of the biggest reasons for his success as an athlete and a coach was how Coach Mask taught him how to deal with people — to treat them well, and to truly listen to them. To me, there is no greater accolade a coach can receive.”
Coach Terry Curtis, at rival school UMS-Wright, said Mask's intangibles set him apart from all other traits that make successful coaches.
"e loves his players and always has his players’ best interests," Curtis said. "They love to play for him. He lets his coaches coach. He listens and trusts their opinions. His passion and emotion of what he does and how he goes about it are the qualities that make a person worthy of the Hall of Fame. Steve’s terrific record and state championships speak for themselves, but you are put in the Hall of Fame not only for the records but also for the respect you show the game. I could not recommend anyone more highly.”
