Mars Hill senior offensive lineman Mack McCluskey has been around the program since the Panthers started their first varsity football team in 2014.
Now, McCluskey, the TimesDaily 1A-3A player of the year, leaves having been a part of a dominant two-year run, in which the Panthers went 28-2, winning a state championship in 2018 and finishing as runner-up this past season.
“It’s crazy to see that,” McCluskey said. “It means a lot to watch a program grow. Knowing that I’m leaving now and that program is going to continue to grow and not drop off, it makes me feel good.”
McCluskey finished the year playing on both offense and defense. Along with fellow senior offensive tackle Logan McInnish, McCluskey helped lead a Panthers offense that finished with year with 5,146 rushing yards, 76 touchdowns and averaged 49.5 points per game.
Defensively, McCluskey had 34 tackles for loss and nine sacks along with an interception for a touchdown.
McCluskey said it’s tough to choose which he likes better, offense or defense. Defensively, his favorite thing was making an impact in shutting team’s down. Offensively, he liked the idea of having everyone count on each other to execute.
He never came off the field for Mars Hill, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I like (it),” McCluskey said. “It does take a toll on you, (but) you want to be out there, to be able to do something.”
McCluskey, echoing the thoughts of his coach Darrell Higgins, said this season was different because of the lack of an “alpha male” on the team, as he and Higgins called it.
That meant he, along with the other seniors on the team, would have to step up and take charge, which he saw come to fruition over the course of the season. He took it to heart, as well.
“It was nice that those guys count on me and kind of put me in that role, to be the voice and the face, or whatever it is, that they see me in that, and I can’t thank them (enough) for that,” McCluskey said.
Luckily for his family, they won’t have to go far to watch him play college football. McCluskey signed with North Alabama on Dec. 18, the school he grew up watching. He will play offensive line for the Lions.
After originally committing to Mercer, McCluskey decommitted during the playoffs after the Bears had changes in their coaching staff, making the decision easier for him.
“I’m a homebody,” McCluskey said. “ I know that's a place I would love to play. UNA, there’s never really been any doubt at all.”
McCluskey has plenty of time to think about the future. Now that the dust has settled on his career with the Panthers, he can reflect on the past and what being honored means to him.
“It’s awesome,” McCluskey said. “You put in all that work with your guys throughout the summer, and continue to do (so). That’s what you want as a player, to grow, get better as you can. (So), it means a lot.”
Coach of the year
Red Bay’s Michael Jackson
Red Bay is no stranger to success in football, having made the playoffs 20 of the last 21 seasons.
But in 2019, head coach Michael Jackson led his team, which featured a strong senior class, to a 10-0 regular season record and the Tigers’ first trip to the quarterfinals since 2007.
“(It was) one of the most enjoyable groups that I’ve had in 18 years as a head coach,” Jackson said.
The Tigers senior class won 23 of their last 27 games, with losses coming to the 2019 Class 2A state champion Fyffe, Ohatchee, Belmont (Miss.) and Addison. Red Bay beat Belmont and Addison in 2019, which Jackson said was a catalyst to help his team go undefeated.
Jackson gave credit to his players and staff for the success this past season. He said the Tigers had depth on both sides of the ball which helped them practice and be prepared.
Offensively, junior Jalen Vinson played a big role in leading the team along with senior receiver Arden Hamilton. Defensively a host of strong players coached by defensive coordinator Jamie Purser helped keep opponents out of the end zone.
“(Purser) did a wonderful job this year,” Jackson said. “And our seniors, those guys were our leaders.”
