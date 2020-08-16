Jaylen Butler isn’t surprised by the questions, whether he’s at the barbershop, the grocery store or seemingly anywhere else in Leighton.
How does the football team look? How are workouts going?
“Every morning before workouts I pull up to the gas station beside my house, and a couple old guys will ask me how we’re doing and stuff in the weight room,” Butler, a senior linebacker/receiver, said. “Most of your family, if you grew up in Colbert County, they played. They always want to talk about it with you.”
Butler said “about every man” in his family played for the Indians, and now he and his teammates have a chance to add to the school’s decorated football history. Colbert County remains a perennial playoff team but has not won a region title since 2007.
“It’s big, from where we are. That’s all it is,” senior safety/tailback Jaylen Merritt said. “We’ve got to get back to what we used to do. Known for winning.”
“We think about it all the time and we talk about it,” senior lineman Joseph Bergeron said.
Fourth-year coach Brett Mask, the son of former Indians coach Steve Mask, knows all about Colbert County football’s past.
“You have this huge history there and you have to honor it and you have to respect it, but you also have to acknowledge that it is 2020 and we’ve got to get back to that,” Brett Mask said.
“… That’s the biggest thing, and that’s the happy balance there is. You can’t just rest on those six state championships. What are we doing to add to it?”
Offense
Slade Berryman returns for his second year as the starting quarterback. As a junior, Berryman completed 53% of his passes, throwing for 1,364 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Merritt will shift to tailback but can also play receiver as Colbert County tries to replace the productive Ethan Smith. Merritt has been an H-back out of necessity, Mask said, but has earned a lot of carries.
“In the times he did touch it last year and the year before even as a sophomore, he made some big plays,” Mask said. “We’ve got to be smarter as coaches to get our players the ball that need it.”
Butler should be a top receiver after totaling 392 yards and six touchdowns last year as a tight end. Seniors Joseph Bergeron, Jacob Holland and Tanner Liles will anchor the offensive line.
The Indians scored more than 30 points per game in their first five games last year, going 5-0 against teams that all finished .500 or worse. The rest of the way, with every team finishing with a winning record, they never scored 30 and went 1-5. Mask will call plays this year.
“I was taught a long time ago about every three years you need to go back and revamp what you’re doing, or at least revisit some of the things you’re doing,” Mask said. “We determined that we just have to get simpler.”
Defense
Mask sees defensive line as the team’s biggest strength. Jareekus Bonner, Antonio Whiteside and Daivon Qualls — a sophomore with experience — will get plenty of playing time along with Bergeron, Holland and Liles.
“We could potentially have six or seven guys rotate in up front, but you really don’t lose a lot between the groups,” Mask said. “There’s not really just a big-time standout up front D-line wise, but there’s a bunch of solid, strong guys that have a lot of experience that are just going to make us better. We can rotate in probably two full defensive lines.”
Butler, Ty Madden and Ethan Benford should play a lot at linebacker. Benford missed time last year due to injury. Madden is a sophomore but has played.
Cannon Berryman will return to the secondary as a sophomore after intercepting four passes and breaking up six as a freshman. Demetrius Jones and Austin Mitchell are slated to play cornerback, and Merritt will be a safety.
A few players who moved to Colbert County in the offseason might also help on defense.
Colbert County’s defense fell apart in the final two games last year, a 55-7 loss to Lauderdale County and 63-18 loss to Collinsville in the playoffs.
The rest
• Mask said Colbert County will likely dress around 50 players in grades 9-12.
• Mask said it’s encouraging to see players show up in the parking lot at 7:15 or 7:20 when the workout doesn’t officially start until 8.
“They have a very business-like attitude about them. And all these guys said it — they all pull for each other,” Mask said. “There’s not a lot of negativity, and the encouraging part is when they do encourage it’s not in a degrading way, it’s an uplifting way. That makes it fun to come to work.”
• Colbert County’s schedule again looks tougher in the second half of the year with the exception of the season opener against Brooks, a consistent 4A playoff team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.