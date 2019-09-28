LEIGHTON — Deshler (4-2) knocked Colbert County (5-1) from the unbeaten ranks on Friday night thanks to dominant rushing and strong defensive effort in a 26-14 road win.
“This is a tough place to play,” said Deshler head coach Randall Martin. “Coach (Brett) Mask does a great job and they have a good football team this year. I am proud of our guys coming into a hostile environment and I’m proud of the way we played. We still have stuff to work on, but we played so hard.”
Deshler broke through on the opening possession. Colton Patton ran up the gut for 26 yards to cap off a 4:28 drive for an early 7-0 lead.
Colbert County evened the score with 9:55 on the clock in the second quarter. Jdaryus Nance broke through three arm tackles from 5 yards out for the lone Indians’ first-half score.
Will Pilgrim and Tegan Graves connected on the next possession with a 41-yard touchdown. Graves had a defender near him on the play but the safety lost track of the ball and allowed Graves an easy catch and run to put Deshler ahead 13-7 at the break.
Bryan Hogan ripped off his first big run of the night shortly before the half. The 58-yard scamper put the Tigers inside the 30 with 15.3 seconds to play but two shots to the end zone resulted in a Cannon Berryman interception to preserve the one possession game at the break.
Hogan scored on his next touch. The senior running back burst down the field for a 53-yard touchdown to give Deshler a 19-7 lead.
The Tigers final touchdown came with 2.8 seconds left in the third frame. Pilgrim attempted a quarterback sneak on third-and-1 but stayed on his feet through the pile and scored from 16 yards out to extend the lead to 26-7.
Colbert County lost its top two running backs — Ethan Smith and Nance — to injury and the attrition showed during a rough spell of 11 plays that totaled only one yard from the third quarter extending into the fourth quarter. Deshler held Colbert County to 220 total yards for the game.
The Indians showed life at the end with a 2-yard touchdown run by Demetrius Jones with 2:34 on the clock. Colbert County got another chance on offense following a Deshler fumble but a great play by Graves to tip the pass into the air led to an interception by Lamelle Malone to ice the game.
Deshler finished the game with over 270 yards on the ground. Hogan led the group with 151 rushing yards on 12 carries.
“I just stayed focused,” said Hogan. “Following my blockers and running to the hole.”
Slade Berryman paced the game with 135 passing yards for Colbert County. The Indians’ signal caller 16 for 30 with a pair of turnovers.
Graves finished with two tackles, one for loss, including the 41-yard touchdown catch and pass breakup.
“It’s a big rivalry game,” stated Graves. “We had to come out here and prove we were the better team.”
