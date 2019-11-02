ROGERSVILLE — Lauderdale County turned in a dominating performance to end its regular season with a win against Colbert County, 55-7, on Friday.
The Tigers (8-2) will host Sylvania in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs. The Indians (6-4) will travel to Collinsville.
“I was happy with our focus all week,” Lauderdale County coach Jeff Mason said. “We started fast, and it was the best our offensive line has played all year. Defensively, we were swarming, running to the ball, seeing what was happening, playing fast, and at good pad level. I’m really happy for our seniors and the leadership they’re showing.”
The Tigers started fast. Kamron Jones broke a 66-yard run on the first play from scrimmage to give the Tigers 1st-and-goal at the 2. Daniel White punched it in on the next play for a 7-0 lead.
After forcing a punt, the Tigers drove 40 yards in six plays. Jones’ 4-yard score gave them a 14-0 lead.
After forcing another punt, something the Indians would do nine times, the Tigers had a short field again and went up 21-0 on a 2-yard Jones run late in the first quarter.
Jones finished the night with 139 yards on 14 carries and went over 1,000 rushing yards.
Early in the second quarter, Slade Brown threw a 67-yard pass to Luke McIntyre. A couple of plays later, he connected with Daniel Romine for a 14-yard touchdown and a 28-0 lead.
Lauderdale County scored its final touchdown of the half with 7:06 to play when Blade Wisdom made a diving catch in the end zone on a pass from Brown for a 35-0 lead.
Lauderdale County outgained Colbert County 310-5 in the first half and prevented the Indians from picking up a first down. The Tigers outgained the Indians 468-119 on the game.
White scored on a 37-yard run in the third quarter to extend the lead to 41-0.
Brown threw a 55-yard touchdown to Wisdom later in the third quarter to put the Tigers up 48-0.
Brown was 9 of 18 passing for 217 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Wisdom had three catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns. McIntyre had two receptions for 86 yards.
White scored on an 11-yard run early in the fourth quarter, his third of the game, to go up 55-0.
Colbert County scored late in the game on a 10-yard pass from Jordan Austin to Brayden McDougal to round out the scoring at 55-7.
Toby Mayhall led the Tigers defense with 8 tackles and one for loss. Ethan Hamm and Wheeler Dickerson each had 7 tackles. Hamm added an interception.
“I’m kind of at a loss for words,” Colbert County head coach Brett Mask said. “That’s not Colbert County football. We have a lot of soul searching to do. If we don’t play any better than this, it’s going to be a short trip in the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.