KILLEN — Even though he will turn 67 years old in less than a month, Ozzie Newsome looks like he could still run a post pattern and get open.
The former University of Alabama and Cleveland Browns star, a native of Leighton, is quick to dispel that notion.
“No,” he said, pointing out that he’s had hip replacement surgery and prefers playing golf to running pass routes. These days his main goal, he said, is to become “a single digit handicap golfer.”
Newsome, who made a name for himself as a standout at Colbert County High School and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999, returned to the Shoals on Thursday night to speak at a fundraising event for the University of Alabama Alumni Association’s Lauderdale County Chapter.
Chris Stewart, of the Alabama broadcast crew, and Keaton Anderson, who played high school football at Florence High and went to become a special teams standout with the Crimson Tide, also were also at the event.
Few athletes achieve status as a one-name icon, but in the Shoals that would be Newsome, or Ozzie as everyone calls him. After leading Colbert County to a state championship, he went on to play for Paul "Bear" Bryant at Alabama and then became a superstar for the Cleveland Browns.
When his playing days ended, he moved into a front office role with the Baltimore Ravens. Newsome was one of the first African-Americans to undertake that challenge and has excelled in that position. Baltimore has won two Super Bowls with Newsome in the front office, and he remains with the team as an executive vice president. He works closely with Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh.
“I’ve got the job that you grow up wanting to eventually get,” he said.
During the annual postseason coaching carousel around the league, much of the focus is on the lack of diversity among the NFL’s head coaches. Although the Rooney Rule stipulates that franchises must interview a minimum of two minority candidates for those openings, few head coaching vacancies are filled by African-Americans. When they do get hired, the leash is short.
Newsome, who has served on the league’s competition committee and diversity committee, said progress has been slow but is improving.
“We’ve done a lot of good things, but we haven’t gotten the results yet,” he said. “At the end of the day, you have to be able to get the minorities in front of the decision makers. That’s the owners. If they never get the opportunity to get in front of the owners, they’ll never get a shot to get the job.”
Newsome said diversity hiring is among NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s top two or three priorities.
Newsome said hiring coaches “is a process.”
“I went through two coaching searches — Brian Billick and John Harbaugh,” he said. “There is a vetting process and you get to the point where you think this is the guy. You take that guy in front of the owner and he signs off on it.”
One key to advancing minorities toward head coaching positions is to get them into coordinator positions and into quarterback rooms, Newsome said.
“It seems like more offensive coordinators are getting head coaching positions,” he said. “We just have to feed the system and hopefully that in turn, three years from now, four years from now, five years from now, the numbers will start to change.”
Newsome agrees the process has taken longer than it should have.
“We want the results and we aren’t getting them as of now, but it’s not for a lack of effort,” he said. “It’s a matter of when those guys get that opportunity to woo the owner, he wants to hire that guy.”
Newsome likens the process to that of the rise of African-American quarterbacks. For years, those opportunities were rare. Now, it’s commonplace, and this month's Super Bowl featured two African-American quarterbacks for the first time. Newsome sees that trend happening in coaching.
“Look at high school, who’s playing quarterback? African-Americans. Look at college, who’s playing quarterback? African-Americans,” he said. “The feeder system is there. If the feeder system is there for head coaches, then there will be more African-Americans head coaches because you’ve seen the change at quarterback. We want the same change to happen at the head coaching position.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.