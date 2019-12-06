Girls
Florence 60, Lawrence County (TN) 57
FLORENCE (60)
Lewis 4, Koger 9, Madison Liner 2, Weakley 8, Makayla Liner 6, Ingram 3, Thomas 5, Kennedi Hawkins 18, Jones 5
LAWRENCE COUNTY (57)
Atkins 18, Davis 1, Fields 3, Criswell 7, Tidwell 8, Moore 8, Willis 2
Halftime: Lawrence County 25, Florence 24
Records: Florence (6-2)
Phillips 80, Vina 58
--
PHILLIPS (50)
Hallman 25, McCollum 23, Temple 27, Frazier 2, Lauderdale 2, Edwards 1
VINA (58)
Athey 5, Petree 4, Johnson 1, Scott 6, Mills 4, King 6, Guin 29, Gesler 3
Halftime: Phillips 52, Vina 31
Records: Phillips (2-5)
--
LEXINGTON (52)
Turner 12, Jones 11, M. Hanback 10, Stults 5, L. Hanback 5, Grossheim 5, Allen 5,
COLBERT COUNTY (25)
Ricks 11, Nalls 7, Howard 3, Taylor 2, Johnson 2
Halftime: Lexington 24, Colbert County 7
Records: Colbert County (0-6)
--
Belgreen 54, Winfield 52
WINFIELD (52)
Wilson 3, Junkin 5, Tittle 21, eads 2, Crumpton 2, Franks 4, Guin 13, Jackson 2.
BELGREEN (54)
Bragwell 8, Chandler 3, G. Dempsey 9, Tate 23, E. Dempsey 11
Halftime: Belgreen 26, Winfield 25
--
Boys
Phillips 89, Vina 37
PHILLIPS (89)
Hulsey 26, Cohen 13, Edwards 14, Copeland 3, Jones 4, Valrdick 6, Atkins 2, Wright 4, Montagner 4, Grace 10, Aagon 2
VINA (37)
Moomaw 5, Miller 5, Weatherford 7, Gann 3, Whitfield 6, Lawler 4, Pardue 9
Halftime: Phillips (1-3, 1-1)
Red Bay 68, Phil Campbell 38
RED BAY (68)
Allison 14, Wright 6, Bays 4, Vinson 2, T. Hamilton 8, Ray 13, Kennedy 4, Schewbart 9, Anderson 1
PHIL CAMPBELL (38)
Fisher 3, Garrison 7, Jeane 4, Williams 3, Orrick 6, B. Saint 8, Goodson 4, H. Saint 2
Halftime: Red Bay 36, Phil Campbell 19
Records: Red Bay (3-1)
--
Haleyville 57, Curry 50
HALEYVILLE (57)
Long 20, Tollison 3, Berry 3, West 5, Blanton 6, Yarbrough 10, Dye 10
CURRY (50)
Smith 14, Wideman 1, Darty 9 , Horton 13, Guthrie 3, Darty 19, Guthrie 3
Halftime: Haleyville 34, Curry 26
Records: Haleyville (2-6)
--
Florence 75, Lawrence County 54
LAWRENCE COUNTY (54)
Hough 3, Bedford 3, Cobb 4, Reynolds 12, C. Schultz 10, Roswell 7, M. Schultz 15.
FLORENCE (75)
Beckwith 14, Burge 5, Jones 4, Webster 6, Lee 3, Joplin 5, Reed 4, Watson 12, Skipworth 6, Anderson 6, Champagne 8.
Halftime: Florence 49, Lawrence County 28
Records: Florence 4-2; Lawrence County n/a
--
Junior high basketball
Girls
Wilson 26, Lexington 18
Leading scorers: W – Cayleigh Hale 14; L – Springer 8
--
Deshler 43, Hardin County 25
Leading scorers: D – Padron 11; HC – Pickett 9
--
7th grade boys
Lexington 37, Wilson 29
Leading scorers: L – Noah Lemay 11; W – Freddy Franks 9
--
8th grade boys
Wilson 41, Lexington 31
Leading scorers: W – Jack Inman 14; L – Killen 15
