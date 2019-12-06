Girls

Florence 60, Lawrence County (TN) 57

FLORENCE (60) 

Lewis 4, Koger 9, Madison Liner 2, Weakley 8, Makayla Liner 6, Ingram 3, Thomas 5, Kennedi Hawkins 18, Jones 5 

LAWRENCE COUNTY (57) 

Atkins 18, Davis 1, Fields 3, Criswell 7, Tidwell 8, Moore 8, Willis 2 

Halftime: Lawrence County 25, Florence 24 

Records: Florence (6-2) 

Phillips 80, Vina 58 

--

PHILLIPS (50) 

Hallman 25, McCollum 23, Temple 27, Frazier 2, Lauderdale 2, Edwards 1

VINA (58)

Athey 5, Petree 4, Johnson 1, Scott 6, Mills 4, King 6, Guin 29, Gesler 3 

Halftime: Phillips 52, Vina 31 

Records: Phillips (2-5)  

--

LEXINGTON (52) 

Turner 12, Jones 11, M. Hanback 10, Stults 5, L. Hanback 5, Grossheim 5, Allen 5, 

COLBERT COUNTY (25) 

Ricks 11, Nalls 7, Howard 3, Taylor 2, Johnson 2 

Halftime: Lexington 24, Colbert County 7 

Records: Colbert County (0-6)

--

Belgreen 54, Winfield 52

WINFIELD (52)

Wilson 3, Junkin 5, Tittle 21, eads 2, Crumpton 2, Franks 4, Guin 13, Jackson 2.

BELGREEN (54)

Bragwell 8, Chandler 3, G. Dempsey 9, Tate 23, E. Dempsey 11

Halftime: Belgreen 26, Winfield 25

--

Boys 

Phillips 89, Vina 37

PHILLIPS (89) 

Hulsey 26, Cohen 13, Edwards 14, Copeland 3, Jones 4, Valrdick 6, Atkins 2, Wright 4, Montagner 4, Grace 10, Aagon 2 

VINA (37) 

Moomaw 5, Miller 5, Weatherford 7, Gann 3, Whitfield 6, Lawler 4, Pardue 9 

Halftime: Phillips (1-3, 1-1) 

Red Bay 68, Phil Campbell 38 

RED BAY (68) 

Allison 14, Wright 6, Bays 4, Vinson 2, T. Hamilton 8, Ray 13, Kennedy 4, Schewbart 9, Anderson 1 

PHIL CAMPBELL  (38) 

Fisher 3, Garrison 7, Jeane 4, Williams 3, Orrick 6, B. Saint 8, Goodson 4, H. Saint 2 

Halftime: Red Bay 36, Phil Campbell 19 

Records: Red Bay (3-1)

-- 

Haleyville 57, Curry 50 

HALEYVILLE (57) 

Long 20, Tollison 3, Berry 3, West 5, Blanton 6, Yarbrough 10, Dye 10 

CURRY (50) 

Smith 14, Wideman 1, Darty 9 , Horton 13, Guthrie 3, Darty 19, Guthrie 3

Halftime: Haleyville 34, Curry 26 

Records: Haleyville (2-6)

 --

Florence 75, Lawrence County 54

LAWRENCE COUNTY (54)

Hough 3, Bedford 3, Cobb 4, Reynolds 12, C. Schultz 10, Roswell 7, M. Schultz 15.

FLORENCE (75)

Beckwith 14, Burge 5, Jones 4, Webster 6, Lee 3, Joplin 5, Reed 4, Watson 12, Skipworth 6, Anderson 6, Champagne 8.

Halftime: Florence 49, Lawrence County 28

Records: Florence 4-2; Lawrence County  n/a

--

Junior high basketball

Girls

Wilson 26, Lexington 18

Leading scorers: W – Cayleigh Hale 14; L – Springer 8

--

Deshler 43, Hardin County 25

Leading scorers: D – Padron 11; HC – Pickett 9

--

7th grade boys

Lexington 37, Wilson 29

Leading scorers: L – Noah Lemay 11; W – Freddy Franks 9

--

8th grade boys

Wilson 41, Lexington 31

Leading scorers: W – Jack Inman 14; L – Killen 15

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.