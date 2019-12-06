Kennedi Hawkins scored 18 points for Florence and Halle Koger hit three first-half 3-pointers, as the Falcons (6-2) beat Lawrence County (Tennessee) 60-57 on Thursday night in girls high school basketball.
The Falcons trailed 25-24 at halftime but improved in the second half to lead by seven with a minute remaining Lawrence County kept it close, however and it took some late free throws to secure the victory.
• Phillips 80, Vina 58: Gracie Hallman finished with 25, Ally McCollum had 23 and Alli Temple scored 27 to lead Phillips over Vina.
Rayleigh Guin was the leading scorer for the Red Devils with 29.
• Lexington 52, Colbert County 25: Three Lexington players scored in double figures in a win over Colbert County (0-6).
Lila Beth Turner finished with 12, Sydney James had 11 and Macy Hanback scored 10 to lead the Golden Bears.
Colbert County's Keeara Ricks finished with 11.
• Belgreen 54, Winfield 52: Ansley Tate scored eight points and Gracie Dempsey had seven in the fourth quarter to spark Belgreen to a comeback win over Winfield.
Belgreen trailed 40-36 going to the fourth quarter before Tate, who finished with 23 points, and Dempsey, who had nine, led a rally.
Emma Dempsey had 11 points for the Bulldogs.
Emma Kate Tittle led Winfield with 21 points.
BOYS
Florence 75, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 54: Eleven players scored as Florence put away Lawrence County early.
Dee Beckwith led Florence (4-2) with 14 points and Jeffrey Watson chipped in with 12.
Max Schultz led Lawrence County with 15 points. Eli Reynolds added 12.
• Phillips 89, Vina 37: Hayden Hulsey led Phillips with 26 points as the Bears rode a 52-27 halftime lead to victory.
Brody Cohen finished with 13 and Ken Edwards scored 14.
Braden Pardue was the leading scorer for Vina with nine.
• Red Bay 68, Phil Campbell 38: Red Bay (3-1) pushed past Phil Campbell behind 14 points from Clay Allison.
Braden Ray finished with 13 for the Tigers. The leading scorer for Phill Campbell was Braxton Saint, who finished with nine.
• Haleyville 57, Curry 50: Haleyville (2-6) picked up a key area win on the road by forcing some key turnovers late and grabbing a few big rebounds to secure a victory.
Grayson Long led the Lions with 20 points, as Haleyville led 34-26 at halftime. Curry kept it close going into the fourth quarter, as the Lions led 42-38, 10 points a piece from Grant Dye and Rome Yarbrough helped secure the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.