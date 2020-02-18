Wilson picked up two blowout wins in a double header with Lexington on Monday.
The Warriors scored six runs in the first inning en-route to a 12-1 over Lexington.
Tanner Melton led the Warriors going 3 for 4 with four RBI. William Thompson scored three runs. William Humphries pitched five innings, striking out four with one earned run.
In the second game, Wilson beat the Golden Bears 18-2. Jackson Thompson went 3 for 3 at the plate, scoring three runs and recording two RBI. David Hills pitched four innings, striking out six.
• Marion County 2, Hackleburg 1: Hackleburg got one run on the board in the third inning, but it wasn’t enough to get past Marion County.
Jayden Morgan got the Panthers on the scoreboard with a run and finished 1 for 3 on the day. Andrew Overton pitched five innings, striking out three with two earned runs.
• Hackleburg 7, Berry 6: Hackleburg scored all seven runs in the first two innings and survived a push from Berry to win on Monday.
Ethan Heggy led the Panthers going 3 for 4 at the plate, scoring two runs. Trett Irvin pitched 5-⅔ innings, striking out seven.
• Colbert County 9, Vina 5: Colbert County struck out 17 batters as a team in a win over Vina on Monday.
Clay Dolan led the Indians, going 3 for 3 at the plate with 3 RBI. Brody Risner was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and earned the win on the mound, striking out nine.
Vina scored five unearned runs in the loss.
Muscle Shoals 12-0, Hamilton 2-7: Carson Knight struck out 10 and allowed one hit in four innings in the opener and Tanner Elrod pictched three strong innings in the nightcap as Muscle Shoals swept Hamilton to open the season.
Jackson McCreless had three hits and drove in three runs in the opener. Caleb McDougle added two hits and two RBIs, while Andrew Jones and Grant Osborn had two hits each. Ethan Roberts pitched the final two innings.
In the second game, Osborn drove in two runs with two hits and Zack Cochran added two hits for the Trojans (2-0). Osborn also picked up a save.
Eli Jackson had two hits for Hamilton in the first game and Christian Loving was 2 for 4 in the second game.
--
Basketball
• Wayne County 67, Perry County 24: Kelly Baugus poured in 24 points as Wayne County assured itself of three more games with a rout of Perry County in the district tournament.
The Wildcats (14-10) also got 13 points from Michaela Gallian and 11 from Cambree Camfield. Wayne County plays Loretto at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.