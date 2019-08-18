Colbert County’s 2018 football season did not go as the Indians planned.
The Indians were solid, but they finished third in Class 2A, Region 7 and fell in the second round of playoffs to the eventual state champion, Fyffe.
No shame in that, of course. In the last five seasons, Fyffe has had three undefeated state champions, a two-loss state finalist and a one-loss quarterfinalist.
Colbert County’s players remember that, understand what a championship team looks like and are motivated to work toward that level.
Brett Mask, now in his third year as Colbert County’s head coach, said losing to Fyffe made the potential of a state championship feel more attainable because it showed the Indians the caliber it takes to win it all.
“Losing that game really motivated our guys in the off-season, and they kind of know what to expect when you play a team like Fyffe that’s physical and disciplined and a dynasty in 2A,” Mask said.
Offense
The Indians will return several key offensive players. The most notable might be senior running back Ethan Smith.
Last year was Smith’s first full year to shine as the main back, and he took advantage by turning 222 carries into 1,842 yards and 18 touchdowns. He averaged 8.3 yards per carry.
“Last year he was the unknown. Everybody was like ‘Where did this kid come from?’” Mask said, noting Smith is quiet but does his job and has been getting prepared for increased attention. “They’re going to be very aware of where he is.”
Slade Berryman, a Hatton transfer, will start at quarterback and Jordan Austin is the backup. Mask said it helps replacing one coach’s son (the graduated Lucas Craft) with another in the junior Berryman.
“He’s been around the game. He doesn’t get rattled. He’s kind of even keeled. He asks a lot of questions. He’s picked up our offense really well,” Mask said.
Marcus Hampton and Themetri “Tee” Carter return at receiver.
Left tackle Dustin Ellis and right guard Tanner Liles were the only Indians who were at every single summer workout, and Mask was encouraged by such above-average commitment from those offensive linemen.
He said 6-3, 320-pound sophomore Jareekus Bonner has also matured and gotten in shape, and junior Jacob Holland is the most athletic offensive lineman on the team.
Defense
Mask was concerned about defensive line earlier in the offseason but now sees it as a potential strength. Chris Hood is a senior returning at defensive end, and there are several players who can play defensive tackle.
“That’s probably going to be our deepest position,” he said. “They’re just solid guys and pretty strong guys.”
Tabarious Horton will have an important role at inside linebacker. He had 17 tackles for loss last season. He’s joined by senior J’Daryus Nance. Jyrese Horton, Jaylen Butler and Ethan Benford will share time on the outside.
Jake Bassham is a senior returning as the strong safety, and transfer Cannon Berryman at free safety might be the rare freshman to start on a CCHS defense.
Hampton and Carter start at cornerback but underclassmen Demetrius Jones and Austin Mitchell should play a lot, too.
Colbert County allowed 12.2 points per game last year in the regular season, its best mark since 2013.
“Our defense can be really good if we want to be. We’re big and physical, and it’s all about attitude with our defense,” Mask said. “It’s a top defense in the state if we want to be.”
The rest
• Last year Colbert County beat seventh-ranked Addison 35-8 but followed it up with a 12-7 loss to Red Bay. That sent the Indians from first in the region to third and forced them to travel for the first round of the playoffs before hosting Fyffe in round two.
“We came in there honestly feeling like we already had the region championship locked down, and we just didn’t come prepared,” Mask said. “We’ve learned from that, and that was just kind of the thing in the off-season, just making sure those (opportunities) don’t get away.”
Smith said losing to Red Bay last year gave the team new insight into the importance of staying level-headed and coming prepared for every game.
“Coach Mask is always saying you have to win that first game because you can’t go 10-0 until you go 1-0,” Smith said.
• Hampton said the team is ready to work hard and rise to the occasion and the team is excited to prove why Colbert County is always a force to be reckoned with.
“We don’t want to be average Joes anymore,” Hampton said. “We’re just ready to bring the state championship back to Colbert County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.