LEIGHTON — Red Bay's defense came up big when it needed Friday night, and as a result the Tiger put themselves in prime position to win the Class 2A, Region 7 title with a 20-14 win over Colbert County.
Red Bay limited Colbert County to a pair of second-half touchdowns in four trips into the red zone and held on to remain undefeated (7-0, 5-0).
“Great job by our guys fighting all night,” Red Bay coach Michael Jackson said. “This is a tough place to play, we had our backs against the wall and fought all game.”
Red Bay stifled the Indians (5-3, 3-2) in the opening half en route to a 12-0, holding them to 16 total yards.
Colbert County quickly cut the lead to 12-7 after Tee Carter returned the second-half kickoff to the RBHS 47. Ethan Smith ripped off a 16-yard run before a 35-yard strike from Slade Berryman to Marcus Hampton cut into the lead.
Colbert County nearly took the lead on the next possession after a 25-yard fourth-down completion from Berryman to Jaylen Butler, but the drive stalled after a penalty wiped out a touchdown catch by Butler and a botched snap on fourth down.
Red Bay seized momentum with a 74-yard run by Colin Humphres followeed by a 7-yard touchdown run by Jalen Vinson. The Tigers extended the lead to 20-7 when Vinson connected with Arden Hamilton on a 2-point conversion.
The Indians scored two minutes later on Butler's 18-yard TD catch. They then recovered the onside kick to have a shot at taking the lead with 5:09 remaining, trailing 20-14 and 47 yards to go.
The Indians threatened with a first-down run by Smith and a 13-yard catch on a third-down play by Brayden McDougal, but a fourth-down pass fell incomplete, allowing Red Bay to escape with the win.
Humphres had his second straight 100-yard performance, notching 123 yards on 10 carries. He scored both first-half touchdowns — a 14-yard run and 25-yard catch.
Vinson finished 4 of 7 through the air for 80 yards — all coming in the first half — and 48 rushing yards on 12 carries. He also played a role in helping stymie Colbert County's offense.
“The coaches condition us well and get us a plan to get ready for the game,” said Vinson. “This group has played together our whole lives. We are able to rally together and have great companionship. It’s a brotherhood and what allows us to get those big final stops.”
