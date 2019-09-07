THARPTOWN — Sheffield broke open a back-and-forth game with four consecutive touchdown passes from Khori Bowling to AJ Cherry, and the Bulldogs rolled to 56-24 Class 2A, Region 7 win over Tharptown.
A 1-yard TD run by Chase O’Conner gave Tharptown a 16-13 lead in the second quarter, but it didn’t last. The Wildcats turned the ball over on their next possession and Sheffield took advantage. Bowling found Cherry for touchdown passes of 11, 20, 15 and 19 yards in the final 4:32 of the second quarter and the rout was on.
Jalen Jones scored on a 35-yard run for Sheffield (2-1, 1-0) and also returned an interception 95 yards for a score in the third. Daxavier Smith added a 49-yard Bulldog TD.
Blake Daily had a 3-yard touchdown for Tharptown (1-1, 0-1) in the second quarter. Domonic Baker added a 1-yard scoring run and Yovani Gomez made 22-yard field goal.
Mars Hill 61, Hackleburg 42
HACKLEBURG – The top-ranked team in Class 1A scored five touchdowns in the first 13 minutes of game on the way to another high-scoring win.
Mars Hill led 34-0 early in the second quarter and beat Hackleburg 61-42.
Justus McDaniel scored on touchdown runs of 31, four and 11 yards. Peyton Higgins added a 48-yard touchdown run and 81-yard punt return for a score.
Walker White threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Griffin Hanson, and Hanson also had a 65-yard kickoff return.
Hackleburg’s Caden Jones found Noah McCarley for a 70-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, and Ethan Heggy scored on a conversion. A few minutes later Jones found Daniel Cooper for a 33-yard score.
Mars Hill led 48-14 at halftime.
Mars Hill’s Damian Thompson had a 42-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and the Panthers’ Aidan Kennedy added a six-yard touchdown run in the fourth.
Hackleburg, meanwhile, scored 28 points after halftime. Heggy had a 78-yard kickoff return and a conversion to go with a 59-yard catch from Jones. Jones threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Cooper and also ran for a one-yard touchdown.
Jones was 14-for-24 for 241 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Heggy had four catches for 98 yards.
Vina 8, Phillips 7
BEAR CREEK – Malachi Fletcher’s 40-yard touchdown run and Braden Moomaw’s two-point conversion run were all the offense Vina needed to end a 12-game losing streak.
The Red Devils (1-2, 1-0 Class 1A, Region 8) knocked off host Phillips 8-7.
“They were really excited. They were,” Vina coach Ben Guin said. “As far as me, I just hope this opened their eyes that they can win ballgames if they work hard and play their best.”
The Bears (0-3, 0-1) answered in the second quarter with Xavier Hanner’s 20-yard touchdown run. Phillips went for the extra point and made it.
Phillips coach Adam Lawler said Ken Edwards scored what would have been a go-ahead touchdown with about 30 seconds left in the game, but it was nullified by a penalty.
Vina had not beaten Phillips since 2005, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society, and the Red Devils had lost 24 of their last 25 games dating to the 2016 season.
“I hope this is something to grow from,” Guin said. “I hadn’t seen them this excited in a long time. They were fired up.”
Waterloo 57, Shoals Christian 6
WATERLOO — Campbell Parker tossed 3 touchdowns as ran for another to lead Waterloo to a Class 1A, Region 8 win over Shoals Christian.
The Cougars capitalized on a series of Shoals Christian’ turnovers and led 31-0 after the first quarter and 51-6 at halftime.
Parker scored on a 55-yard run early in the first quarter and hooked up with Hayden Hester for a 22-yard scoring strike on the Cougars next possession. He added a 65-yard TD pass to Junior Summerhill and a 13-yarder to Gavin Scott in the second quarter.
Summerhill ran for 176 yards on 8 carried and scored on runs of 64 and 88 yards, while Richard Parrish scored 3 touchdowns on runs of 8, 5 and 20 yards.
Freshman Zaiyln Fuqua got Shoals Christian on the board with an 8-yard run in the second quarter.
Phil Campbell 34, Lexington 7
PHIL CAMPBELL – Phil Campbell bounced back from a season-opening loss by downing Lexington in Class 3A, Region 8 action.
Luke Barnwell threw for 157 yards and 2 TDs and ran for 2 more as the Bobcats outgained Lexington 427 to 125 in total yardage.
Phil Campbell (1-1, 1-0) jumped out to a 27-7 first-quarter lead on Barnwell runs of 14 and 27 yards. The junior also connected with Trey Leindecker for an 88-yard touchdown and Ridge Raper for a 21-yard score.
Leindecker, who ran for 137 yards on 18 carries, scored on a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Lucas Thigpen scored for Lexington (1-1, 0-1) on a 6-yard run.
Colbert County 37, Tanner 7
LEIGHTON — The Indians offense topped 30 points for the third time in as many games, and Class 2A No. 9 Colbert County defeated Tanner at C.T. Manley Stadium.
Ethan Smith scored two rushing touchdowns for Colbert County (3-0, 1-0), while Themetri Carter returned a kickoff for a score. Marcus Hampton and J’Daryus Nance had a rushing touchdown apiece.
R.A. Hubbard 29, Coosa Christian 20
DJ Wiggins tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Montoya Kellogg and added a rushing touchdown as R.A. Hubbard opened Class 1A, Region 7 play with a road win.
Wiggins connected with Kellogg on scoring plays of 3 and 24 yards and added a 14-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Todd Perkins added a 14-yard touchdown run for the Chiefs, finishing with a team-high 114 yards rushing on 10 carries.
