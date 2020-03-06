Lauderdale County hit four home runs and four doubles in a 15-3 win over Rogers in high school baseball Thursday.
The Tigers scored six times in the third inning and eight times in the fourth to end the game via the mercy rule.
Slade Brown homered twice and singled while driving in three runs. Jackson Griggs and Blade Wisdom also homered. Devin Word had two doubles and three RBIs, while Brodey Lentz finished with two RBIs and three runs scored on a double and a single. Lentz, Ethan Hamm and Griggs combined on a three-hitter, with Lentz getting credit for the win.
Gage Peoples and Remington Bradley each had a double for Rogers.
• Florence 5, Muscle Shoals 0: After getting swept earlier this week, Florence bounced back with a dominant pitching performance to beat Muscle Shoals.
Grant Taylor, Carson Sweetwood and Cade Henry combined on a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts in the win. Taylor pitched four innings for the win. He struck out 10, walked three and allowed one hit.
Zeke Bishop had the big hit for Florence, a two-run home run. Ben Arnett added a double and single, and Bryce Linville had two singles.
--
• Hackleburg 13, Brilliant 2: The Panthers scored seven times in the first inning and closed out a five-inning win with five runs in the fourth to beat Brilliant.
Caden Jones had two hits and three RBIs for Hackleburg, while Carons Swinney added a base hit and two RBIs.
Noah McCarley pitched 2 2/3 innings to get the win.
• Deshler 20, Colbert Heights 8: Deshler scored 11 runs in the first inning to cruise past Colbert Heights.
Nicholas Whitten got the win, pitching 1-⅓ innings, giving up five hits, four runs and striking out three.
Brayden Buckner led the Tigers at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs. Jackson Olive was 2 for 3 for Colbert Heights, scoring two runs.
• Covenant Christian 14, Cherokee 4: Covenant Christian scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Cherokee.
Zeke Griffin got the win for the Eagles, pitching 4-⅔ innings with three hits, two runs and striking out nine.
Alex Glover was 4 for 5 for the Eagles with two RBIs. Brody Thompson was 2 for 4 for Cherokee with a RBI.
• Shoals Christian 17, Vina 7: Shoals Christian finished with 14 hits in route to a victory.
Griffin Shewbert and Gavin Johnson finished with three hits each. Ankit Patel, Caleb Vardaman, Zach Stevenson, Will Hutcheson and Johnson all had two RBIs.
• Covenant Christian 14, Cherokee 4: Alex Glover enjoyed a 4 for 4 day as he helped the Eagles get a win.
Glover finished with a three singles, a triple and three stolen bases. Brody Thompson had two hits for Cherokee.
Zeke Griffin was credited with the win.
--
Basketball
• Loretto 62, West Carroll 47: A pair of players finished with over 20 points as Loretto cruised to a Region 6, Class A win.
Blade Tidwell and Amauri Young both scored 21, helping the Mustangs advance to a sub-state game Monday night.
Jeremiah Bryant scored 13 to lead West Carroll.
--
Soccer
• Mars Hill 7, Athens 0: Six players scored a goal during a win for Mars Hill.
Caleb Connor scored two goals.
Noah Barrier, Cruz DeLeon, Reece Gandy, Dylan Thrasher and Landon Olive all had one. Barrier added in two assists
Florence 1, Russellville 1: Juan Cano scored an unassisted goal for Russellville and Miguel Adame tied it for Florence on an assist from Donar Ramos as the teams played to a tie.
Roberto Sop and Daniel Martinez played well for Russellville, while Jack Pride and Porter Smith played well for Florence (6-1-2).
--
Boys tennis
Lexington 6, Shoals Christian 3
Singles: Joanah Hudson (L) d. Joe Storie 8-3; John David Bachofer (SC) d. West Davis 8-6; Matthew Edwards (SC) d. Weston Davis 8-5; Isaiah Campbell (L) d. Samuel Camp 8-3; Joseph Gray (L) d. Reece Brewer 8-1; Sam Collins (SC) d. Eli Hudson 8-1.
Doubles: Hudson-Davis (L) d. Storie-Bachofer 8-3; Malone-Campbell (L) d. Camp-Edwards 8-3; Gray-Hudson (L). d. Collins-Brewer 8-4.
