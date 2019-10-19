CLEMENTS — Carson Shaw’s third down pass was hauled in by a Clements defender, as the Colts stunned Colbert Heights 31-25 in double overtime Friday night.
Barring an upset to either team next week, the outcome will land Clements (5-3, 3-2) the third playoff spot in Class 3A, Region 8 and relegate Colbert Heights (5-4, 3-2) to the fourth position.
Clements struck first on its opening drive. Senior Jairrice Pryor capped an 83-yard drive, with a 5-yard touchdown run. The score held until the second quarter, when Colbert Heights quarterback Andrew Tedford hooked up with Gage Pugh on a 68-yard scoring strike. The extra point was blocked keeping Clements out front 7-6.
Pugh picked off a pass on Clements’ ensuing drive and the Wildcats capitalized six plays later. Tedford punched it in from 4 yards out to send Colbert Heights into halftime leading 12-7.
Clements responded in the second half and regained the lead in the third quarter. Hunter Hall found Ian Ezell on a 44-yard touchdown pass to put the Colts up 13-12.
A Clements touchdown in the fourth quarter was followed up by a 54-yard touchdown run by Tedford on fourth down to tie it at 19. Colbert Heights threatened at the end of regulation, reaching the Clements’ 23-yard line before turning it over on downs.
Pugh scored on a 5-yard run for Colbert Heights in the first overtime, but the extra point was short. Pryor answered for Clements on the next play, going 10 yards for a touchdown, but the Colts also failed to convert the extra point when a high snap was mishandled.
Clements scored on its second play in double overtime. Braden Tucker found Hall for an 18-yard touchdown.
Colbert Heights failed to gain any yardage on its first two plays of its second overtime possession before Clements intercepted Shaw’s heave to the end zone to seal it.
Colbert Heights closes its regular season by hosting Phil Campbell (3-5, 1-4) on Friday, while Clements travels to Lexington (1-7, 0-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.