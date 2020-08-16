Let the debate begin.
Colbert Heights’ two 1,000-yard rushers will bitterly debate it. Their teammates and coach will smile.
They’ll throw barbs both ways, trying to impress the audience with the logic and soundness of their viewpoint in a similar vein as the great debates of our time: red vs. blue, mask vs. no mask, ketchup on a hot dog vs. sanity.
In 2020, will Gage Pugh successfully defend his team rushing championship? Or might upstart Carson Shaw, last year’s team rushing runner-up, climb to the top?
Gentlemen, start your engines.
“He’s not going to have more than me,” Shaw said. “He had 30-something more carries last year and he was healthy all year, and I wasn’t. I’m not using that as an excuse.”
The final tallies gave Pugh a 70-yard advantage with three more touchdowns and 35 more carries. Both played in all 11 games.
“I had more yards. We’re not going to look at those other parts,” Pugh said with the certainty of a politician.
“We both did well. We’re all part of the team.”
Maybe, just maybe, those two will split the vote and help the chances of a third-party candidate for the Wildcats’ rushing title.
“I would have to say me,” quarterback/receiver Andrew Tedford said. “Everybody focuses on them, so I’m the one who is slept on.”
Tedford’s serious, careful consideration of the Pugh/Shaw issue is less than decisive. “I’m not going to say who’s better because they’ll get their feelings hurt.”
But the playful argument highlights a strength of this year’s Colbert Heights team. What team wouldn’t want two returning 1,000-yard rushers?
“Both of these guys eclipsed 1,000 yards. That’s a huge honor for them, and I expect them to have a breakout season this year,” coach Taylor Leathers said. “Both Carson and Gage would like to play college football, so how they conduct themselves moving forward as to how they work and how the season goes will dictate if they get that opportunity.
“I feel both can play at the next level — they’re that caliber a player — and I think they have a desire to do that. We’re going to do everything we can to get them there.”
To be precise, Pugh had 1,082 yards and 12 touchdowns on 167 carries. Shaw ran 132 times for 1,012 yards and nine TDs.
Their playful spat continued through the offseason and could carry into other arenas. Anyone up for a footrace?
“I’ll pass on a race. We’re going to keep going on who gets more yards,” Pugh said.
Shaw: “I’m faster than him, and I’ll get more yards this year.”
Pugh: “He’s just faster than me, but I’m going to smoke him on the yards.”
Offense
With a bushel of returning starters, the Wildcats are optimistic they’ll improve on last year’s 6-5 finish.
Colbert Heights has nine starters back on offense. The departures: lineman Skylar Hart and tight end Logan Simpson.
“The past two years we talked about being young and inexperienced and we talked about making the playoffs,” Leathers said. “I told them we’re not going to talk about that (this) year. We’re going to talk about making it past the first round.
“That’s the expectation going in. Depending on how well they buy into what we’re doing and how hard they work, I think they can achieve something special this year.”
Defense
On defense, Colbert Heights has eight starters back with the biggest hole at middle linebacker after Simpson graduated.
“We have to have somebody step up and be vocal,” Leathers said. “I’m looking at Austin Scott at filling that role. Austin will have to step up and be the guy.”
The Wildcats have gone 6-5 each of the last two years with first-round playoff exits. In 2017, they went 11-2.
“We’re expecting a lot,” Tedford said. “We’ve been young, but we also have a lot of experience. I think we have a lot to look forward to. We’re tired of losing in the first round, so we’re looking to make a run in the playoffs and win eight or nine games rather than five or six.”
The rest
• The Wildcats should understand close games now after playing five games decided by seven points or less last year, including two in overtime.
“Close games are fun,” Pugh said. “That’s when you get your adrenaline going.”
They were 3-2 in those games.
“It was frustrating to be that close and not come out on top,” Shaw said. “It was exciting when we did come out on top. But I don’t think we’ll have many close games this year.”
• Even with two returning 1,000-yard rushers, Leathers hinted that Colbert Heights may throw it a little more, too.
“Offensively, we’re going to continue to be predicated on the ground game, running the football, being physical up front and trying to mash our opponent,” he said, “but we’re going to expand the offense a little bit this year to put ourselves in position to put more athletes in space.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.