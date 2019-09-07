Colbert Heights didn’t have a great first encounter last year with Westminster Christian, falling by 30 points.
Meeting number two was Friday night and it went a whole lot better.
Andrew Tedford ran for two touchdowns and Carson Shaw and Blaine Holt each added a touchdown run as Colbert Heights beat Westminster Christian 27-20 in the first Class 3A, Region 8 game of the year for each.
“Huge win for our program tonight,” Colbert Heights coach Taylor Leathers said. “Credit to the entire offense. We controlled the ball and clock and had no self-inflicted wounds tonight.”
Tedford’s one-yard run with 10:50 left in the second quarter gave Colbert Heights a 7-0 lead. Westminster answered with an 11-play, 70-yard drive capped by Jackson Billings’ 18-yard touchdown run. A failed two-point conversion kept Colbert Heights in front 7-6.
Colbert Heights (2-1, 1-0) recovered a fumble late in the half, and Carson Shaw ran for a 30-yard touchdown by darting left and then up the middle 40 seconds before halftime, and Shaw’s two-point conversion made the score 15-6 at halftime.
Skyler Balta intercepted a pass early in the second half, and Tedford’s second one-yard touchdown run made it 21-6.
Westminster quarterback Nick McFarland found Sam Sheppard for an 11-yard touchdown early in the fourth.
But Colbert Heights marched 41 yards in seven plays late in the game, and Blaine Holt’s touchdown run gave the Wildcats a 27-13 lead.
Westminster Christian (1-2, 0-1) scored on a one-yard billings run with about a minute left, but Colbert Heights recovered the onside kick.
“Good to get a win against the reigning region champ,” Leathers said. “Credit to the defense for not giving up the big play.”
Colbert Heights visits Lauderdale County on Friday.
