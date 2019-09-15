ROGERSVILLE – Slade Brown threw 2 touchdowns and ran for 2 more to lead Lauderdale County to a 34-7 Class 3A, Region 8 win over Colbert Heights.
The Tigers reeled off 26 points unanswered points in the first half en route to their third win in a row.
“We’re still making some mistakes, but we seem to be getting a little bit better each week,” Lauderdale County head coach Jeff Mason said. “I thought we played hard and intense and that’s what helped us to jump out on them early.”
Lauderdale County (3-1, 2-0) took the opening kickoff and marched 53 yards on 8 plays, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Brown.
The Tigers recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and on the next play Brown hit Blade Wisdom on a 44-yard TD strike to push the lead to 14-0. Brown tacked on an 11-yard touchdown run to close the opening quarter with Lauderdale County out front 20-0.
Kamron Jones pushed the lead to 26 with a 38-yard TD pass to Juvonne Shanes.
Colbert Heights’ lone score came on the final play of the first half when Carson Shaw scored on a 37-yard hook-and-lateral play.
LCHS responded with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Daniel Romine to close it.
The win snaps a two-year skid for the Tigers against Colbert Heights. Lauderdale County has now topped 30 points in four straight games for the first time since 2014.
“We’re very happy to beat Colbert Heights,” Mason said. “We were aware they had beaten us the last two years and we talked about that a little this week. We know they’re a good football team and we felt like they tripped us up early the past couple seasons, so this one was a big, important win for us.”
