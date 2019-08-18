Taylor Leathers didn’t hesitate when asked who will have to step up and be a leader for his Colbert Heights team as it heads into the 2019 season.
With only four seniors on a team that is loaded with underclassmen, the fourth-year head coach said he looks for lineman Logan Simpson to lead by example on both offense and defense.
“Logan is the leader of our offensive line and is also a returner for us at linebacker,” Leathers said. “He is a senior and will be the guy who helps us get lined up and make sure everyone is in the right position. Being the leader on both sides of the ball, he won’t come off the field much. He can drink water after the game.”
Colbert Heights will feature four seniors, five juniors and 29 freshmen and sophomores, leaving the Wildcats young, but not necessarily inexperienced.
“We are young, but a lot of them are returners. We bring back six on offense from last year’s team,” Leathers said.
Offense
After playing in the slot last season, Andrew Tedford will be the quarterback.
“It’s has been a big change but everyone has handled it well,” Leathers said. “We will line up now in a way that puts us in the best position to win and showcases everyone’s ability the best.”
The majority of the returnees for Colbert Heights can be found up front, meaning the Wildcats will lean heavy on the run game.
“We are going to really hang our hat on running the football effectively,” Leathers said. “We need to have long, sustaining drives. All of that starts up front with how our offensive line develops.”
Simpson, who plays right guard, will be joined on the line by tight end and fellow senior Skyler Gault.
“It’s a big deal to be playing your senior year,” Simpson said. “There is a little more pressure to step up and be a leader. I just want this team to succeed and someone needs to step up and lead the way.”
Added Gault: “It really hasn’t hit me yet that I’m about to play my senior year. We are all just working hard toward the same goals. Everyone just goes out and tries to do what they are supposed to do.”
Leathers said running the ball effectively will be key this season given the defense returns just four players.
“We want to be very physical, be able to control the clock and keep possession of the football,” Leathers said. “It takes some pressure off of your defense. The decision was made based on the personnel that we have. Our guards do a lot of pulling and we have a couple of running backs that we are really excited about.”
Those running backs include juniors Carson Shaw and Gage Pugh. Shaw played quarterback last year, eclipsing 1,000 yards in passing and rushing. Pugh is a transfer from Cherokee.
Defense
On defense, Colbert Heights will continue to use a 4-4 formation and take advantage of several athletic linebackers.
“We will make some adjustments based on who we are playing, but that is the base set that we have used since I have been here,” Leathers said. “You have to have really good outside linebackers to do that, and I feel like we have the personnel to run it again this year. “
Simpson will line up inside, while Shaw and Pugh are outside linebackers. Shaw played corner and safety last year before changing positions.
“This will be my fourth season at Colbert Heights and we have looked a little different each year,” Leathers said. “That is due to the players we have had. We want to put them in the best position to be successful. It’s not near of a rebuild as it was last year.”
The rest
• Shaw said getting off to a better start this year could be the beginning of a special season. In 2018, the Wildcats started 0-3 before rebounding to win six of their last eight games. Colbert Heights lost to Saks in the opening round of the playoffs.
“We started slow last season,” Shaw said. “Getting off to a better start can really help our confidence.”
• Colbert Heights missed the playoffs five straight years, including a 4-6 mark during Leathers’ first season in 2016. The Wildcats have since posted back-to-back playoff seasons, including an 11-2 mark in 2017.
“We always want to make the playoffs,” Gault said. “We have finished second in the region the last two years, so we would like to break through and win the region this year and make a long playoff run.”
