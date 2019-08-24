COLBERT HEIGHTS — Jalen Vinson connected with Arden Hamilton on back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter and Red Bay rolled to a 36-0 win over Colbert Heights in the season opener for both schools.
The Tigers outgained Colbert Heights 407 to 114 in total yardage to lift Red Bay to its first shutout win since 2015.
The Tigers got on the board midway through the first quarter following a Colbert Heights’ fumble. Colbie King punched it in from 6 yards to cap a 19-yard drive. A failed 2-point conversion made it 6-0 after one quarter.
Vinson found Hamilton for touchdowns of 74 and 16 yards in the second quarter and Red Bay (1-0) converted both 2-point conversions to push the lead to 22 at halftime.
Glenan Humphres scored on a 7-yard run in the third quarter and added a 6-yard TD run late in the fourth.
Vinson threw for 234 yards on 11 of 18 passing and added 65 yards rushing for Red Bay. Hamilton caught three passes for 99 yards, while Mason Holt caught 5 passes for 98 yards.
--
Winfield 19, Haleyville 13
HALEYVILLE — Winfield’s Joseph Cox turned away Haleyville’s comeback bid with a 6-yard touchdown run with 3:36 remaining, and the Pirates topped the Lions 19-13 on Friday night.
Haleyville (0-1) was held scoreless for the first three quarters before rallying to tie the game at 13 with 8:04 remaining.
Camden Smith capped a 6-play, 49-yard drive with a 4-yard run to get the Lions on the board with 11:07 left in the fourth quarter. The 2-point conversion failed making it 13-6.
Haleyville struck again on its ensuing drive when Eli Musso hooked up with Kane Gravitt Tucker for a 55-yard score. A successful two-point conversion tied the game at 13 with 8:04 left but it wouldn’t hold.
Cox scored on Winfield’s next possession and the Pirates forced Haleyville into a three-and-out on its final possession to seal it.
Haleyville totaled 225 yards, with 143 rushing and 11 first downs. Gravitt Tucker had 11 carries for 82 yards and 2 receptions for 67 yards and a TD. Musso was 4 of 10 passing for 82 yards and a score.
Joseph Estes had a 5-yard TD run in the first quarter for Winfield (1-0) and added a 22-yard touchdown pass to Logan Pollard in the third.
