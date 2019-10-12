COLBERT HEIGHTS — Andrew Tedford intercepted Lexington’s Trey Martin in the final seconds, as Colbert Heights held on to edge Lexington 21-20 in a critical Class 3A, Region 8 game on Friday night.
“It’s a great region win for us,” Colbert Heights head coach Taylor Leathers said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s pretty or ugly, a win is a win. Lexington played with outstanding effort. I think our guys overlooked them a little bit this week, but anytime you go up against a Jason Lard- coached team you know you’re in for a battle.”
In the first half, it looked like Lexington might run away with it. The Golden Bears jumped out to a 14-0 lead following a 58-yard touchdown run by Martin and a 13-yard TD run from Lucas Thigpen.
Colbert Heights (5-3, 3-1) responded in the second quarter with an 80-yard drive, capped with a 4-yard touchdown run by Carson Shaw. Gage Pugh added a 3-yard TD run to narrow Lexington’s lead to 1 at halftime.
Shaw gave the Wildcats their first lead in the third quarter. The junior returned a punt 46 yards and punched in a 5-yard touchdown to put Colbert Heights out front 21-14.
Lexington (1-6, 0-5) looked to tie it midway through fourth, when Martin found Braydon Butler on a 47-yard touchdown pass, but the extra point missed wide right.
A turnover gave the Golden Bears one more chance, but Tedford picked off Martin at midfield and returned it to the Lexington 1-yard line to seal it.
Shaw finished with 140 yards on 15 carries for Colbert Heights, while Pugh ran 16 times for 114 yards.
Thigpen ran for 77 yards on 17 carries for Lexington. Martin was 7 of 13 passing for 91 yards and added 73 yards on the ground.
Hatton 51, Tharptown 7
THARPTOWN — Jaxson Mitchell scored three touchdowns and Briley Kerby scored two touchdowns as Hatton cruised to the Class 2A, Region 8 win over Tharptown.
Mitchell scored on runs of 4, 18 and 33 yards, while Kerby had TD runs of 3 and 55 yards. Carter Reed had a touchdown run and Brannon Dellaporta caught a touchdown pass.
Chase O’Conner briefly tied the game at 7 for Tharptown (1-5, 0-4) when he returned a fumble 24 yards for a touchdown.
Mitchell’s first touchdown run broke the tie and Reed’s 11-yard run gave Hatton (3-4, 2-3) a 21-7 halftime lead.
Hackleburg 38, Phillips 22
BEAR CREEK — Ethan Heggy ran 24 times for 175 yards and three touchdowns as Hackleburg took a step toward the playoffs with its second win Class 1A, Region 8 play.
Hackleburg (2-5, 2-2) scored the first 24 points after halftime to take a 38-14 lead. Daniel Cooper returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, and Heggy added a 2-point conversion run. Heggy had a 4-yard touchdown run later in the quarter, and a 2-point conversion followed.
In the fourth quarter, Heggy added a 3-yard touchdown run, and Caden Jones passed to Josh Cooper for the conversion and a 38-14 lead.
Edwards threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Kelley, and a conversion followed, but Phillips got no closer.
Phillips (1-7, 1-4), coming off its first win of the year last week at Shoals Christian, got a pair of touchdown runs from Edwards in the first half. Hackleburg countered each time, first with a 47-yard touchdown run by Heggy and later with Jones’ 13-yard touchdown pass to Cooper.
Hackleburg hosts Cherokee next week and Phillips is off.
Waterloo 48, Vina 0
VINA — Junior Summerhill and Richard Parrish combined for five touchdowns as Waterloo blanked Vina to remain undefeated in Class 1A, Region 8 play.
Colton Vaden ran for another touchdown and Campbell Parker threw a short TD pass to Gavin Scott to account for the other Cougars touchdowns.
The win sets up Waterloo (7-1, 4-0) for a showdown with Mars Hill for the Class 1A, Region 8 title Friday.
Summerhill, the area’s leading rusher, finished with nine carries for 152 yards. He scored on runs of 25, 11 and 6 yards. Parrish finished with six carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns on runs of 11 and 4 yards.
Vaden scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter, and Parker, who 5 of 7 for 113 yards, threw a 5-yard TD pass to Gavin Scott, also in the first quarter.
Shoals Christian 34, Cherokee 20
CHEROKEE — Austin Gist, Jaylen Akin and Zailyn Fuqua had touchdowns, and Caleb Vardaman caught a key 2-point conversion pass, as Shoals Christian earned its first win of the year.
The Flame (1-7, 1-3 Class 1A, Region 8) had lost eight games in a row dating to last year.
Cherokee, which has made the playoffs the past three years but will not qualify this year, fell to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the region.
