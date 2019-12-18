FLORENCE — Mars Hill picked up a solid opening win in the first round of the TimesDaily Classic, beating Lawrence County (Tenn.), 69-41, with four players scoring in double figures.
Panthers head coach Jim South was pleased with how his team started off quick, jumping out to a 37-18 halftime lead.
In the second half, however, South thought his team played sloppy in comparison to the beginning, but the Panthers were still able to press and create turnovers to come away with a comfortable victory.
“We brought a lot of energy in the first quarter,” South said. “(But), we’ve got to learn how to play for four quarters. We’re anxious to keep playing, (but) also to get back in the gym and look at things we need to work on.
Mars Hill had contributions in bunches on offense, but it started with post player Garrett Cox, who finished the game with 13 points.
Cox wasn’t the leading scorer — Drake James had 14 — but he was the biggest player on the court, creating mismatches offensively and giving the Panthers a boost on the boards.
“We’ve enjoyed seeing him get inside and play with the physicality that we know he can,” South said. “He’s been working hard the last couple of years, so its really good to see it come out in a game.”
Other top scorers for Mars Hill included Luke Crowden with 12 and Caleb Connor with 10. Lawrence County was led by Elijah Reynolds, who scored 13.
Although the Panthers were able to win comfortably on Tuesday, bigger challenges lie ahead. Mars Hill advances to play Florence at 7:30 tonight at Coffee Gym.
South recognized how athletic the Falcons are, led by Dee Beckwith. He mentioned his respect for the program, but also showed a bit of confidence in his own team.
“This is a way for our kids (to have a) learning experience,” South said. “You never know, we come out and execute a little better, we’ll see what happens. We’re looking forward to that challenge.”
• Russellville 69, Colbert Heights 51: Chandler Dyas led the Golden Tigers with 19 points in a game that was decided by Russellville’s edge in rebounding.
Second-chance points came often for the Golden Tigers, which head coach Patrick Odom noted as a strength of his team.
“It’s a huge part of who we are,” Odom said. “We’re a strong, physical team, and we have to play that way. That’s been a strength of ours, and when it's not there, we struggle.”
Jeb Bishop finished with 11 points and was key on the glass, along with his teammate Brooks Scott, who had seven points and was able to beat his man on the inside multiple times.
Colbert Heights head coach Jacob Walker thought his team played well offensively, but not as much on the other end of the court. Carson Shaw led the Wildcats with 16 points.
“Offensively, that was one of the better games we played,” Walker said. “We just couldn’t rebound. We rebound, we’re right in the game. I don’t know if we win it, but we’re in it.”
Russellville advances to play Sheffield at 6 p.m. in Coffee Gym, while Colbert Heights plays Brooks in the consolation bracket at 4:30 p.m.
• Haleyville 51, Wilson 40: The first boys game of the TimesDaily Classic was successful for Haleyville, as the Lions picked up a victory behind 20 points from Joseph Blanton and 14 from Gavin West.
The Lions led 39-28 going into the third quarter and held on thanks to some foul shots from Braxton Tollison, who went 3 for 5 from the line in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 points.
Wilson was led by Brycen Parrish, who poured in 29 points.
Haleyville advances to play Deshler at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Florence Middle School Gym, while Wilson plays Belgreen at 4:30 p.m. in a consolation game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.